Active travel is booming. It must be at the heart of Labour’s transport offer

Demand for cycling and active travel is booming across the UK. A trend that developed during the pandemic – particularly the rise in demand for private and shared e-bikes – is now well established as a positive and serious long-term lifestyle change desired by millions of people. To use the example of Lime in London, although we are just one of many shared e-bike services, we already serve more than 1.5 million customers in the UK. In this month alone, we’ve seen a 170% increase in new users compared to April last year.

This step change in demand for easy access to cycling has led to renewed recognition by local policymakers and the public of the importance of active travel. Local authorities around the country (this is far from just a London trend) have invested significantly in installing and updating active travel infrastructure such as cycle lanes. Many have also sought to utilise the private sector, partnering to launch active travel schemes with private operators.

The benefits are clear – supporting vital policy areas that will be a focus ahead of the next election, including health, access to economic opportunity and green growth. Active travel is a key tool in the fight for improved air quality, meeting net-zero targets to combat the climate emergency and providing affordable non-car based transport for millions in towns and cities of all shapes and sizes.

Given this renewed demand and enthusiasm for active travel options, the news of cuts to funding for these options is a significant blow and a missed opportunity. The recent progress made in encouraging active travel is now under threat. The government’s previous commitment for 50% of all journeys in English towns and cities to be walked or cycled by 2030 will be impossible to meet. The result will be less cycling and walking, more cars and congestion and less reduction in carbon emissions.

That’s why Labour must commit to restoring active travel funding and should be bolder in placing active travel at the heart of its transport strategy for the next election. Sir Keir Starmer recently set out the party’s five national ‘missions‘, including achieving sustained high economic growth, accelerating net-zero targets and promoting measures that reduce health inequalities and prevent illness.

Evidence already shows that active travel investment will contribute strongly to these three aims. Crucially, the level of investment required to generate these benefits is low in comparison to other policy initiatives. The draft document for Labour’s forthcoming national policy forum reflects that Labour recognises the need for policy to deliver green transport that is fit for the 21st century. Investing in active travel is a fundamental part of this.

This has already been recognised by many Labour-led local and combined authorities, who have been at the forefront of the push on active travel. Cities like London, Manchester, Nottingham and Bristol have invested heavily in new cycle lanes, promoted shared micro-mobility schemes and incorporated active travel into transport strategies. This means the policy is already well established, developed and tested.

What we need now is for Labour to take the final step in committing to this approach at the national level. Should they do so, operators like Lime stand ready to continue to expand our investment into all areas of encouraging active travel across the country.