When will local election results be announced in my area?

Labour is hoping for a significant breakthrough in this week’s local election results, with senior figures talking up the prospect of taking around 400 seats as a sign of progress ahead of next year’s general election.

With more than 8,000 seats in 230 English councils up for grabs on polling day, the contest gives one of the best insights yet into voters’ take on both Labour leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Labour will also be hoping to take control of a string of councils. LabourList has profiled several of the key areas in the run-up to polling day, looking at how both local and national issues are playing out on the campaign trail in vulnerable Tory-held councils Swindon and Medway.

Once polls close on Thursday evening, the results will come in dribs and drabs as counts finish at different times in town halls and other sites nationwide.

Results in early councils to declare are likely to shape the narrative about Labour’s performance, with the first expected not long after midnight.

For anyone wondering when the full, final election results will be declared, it may only be on Friday evening or even later than that, as York is only expected to declare at around 8pm. Re-counts could also cause delays.

Here’s our run-down of which council results to expect at approximately what time, according to Press Association — though exact timings are hard to predict.

Hour-by-hour election result times for every council on Friday:

Broxbourne 00:30

Castle Point 01:00

Rushmoor 01:00

South Tyneside 01:00

Basildon 01:30

Halton 01:30

Harlow 01:30

Hartlepool 01:30

Sunderland 01:30

Brentwood 02:00

Chorley 02:00

Havant 02:00

Ipswich 02:00

Newcastle-upon-Tyne 02:00

Portsmouth 02:00

Redditch 02:00

Rochford 02:00

Tamworth 02:00

Thurrock 02:00

Exeter 02:30

Hart 02:30

Lincoln 02:30

North East Lincolnshire 02:30

Sandwell 02:30

Sefton 02:30

Stevenage 02:30

Kingston-upon-Hull 02:45

Worcester 02:45

Boston 03:00

Eastleigh 03:00

North Lincolnshire 03:00

North West Leicestershire 03:00

Peterborough 03:00

South Holland 03:00

Colchester 03:15

Salford 03:15

Cotswold 03:30

Dudley 03:30

Hertsmere 03:30

Reading 03:30

Bolton 04:00

Braintree 04:00

Coventry 04:00

North Devon 04:00

North Norfolk 04:00

Plymouth 04:00

Southend-on-Sea 04:00

Bassetlaw 04:30

Dacorum 04:30

Hinckley & Bosworth 04:30

Ashfield 05:00

Bath & North East Somerset 05:00

East Hertfordshire 05:00

Telford & Wrekin 05:00

Tendring 05:00

Windsor & Maidenhead Royal 05:00

West Lindsey 05:30

South Gloucestershire 06:00

South Kesteven 06:00

Stoke-on-Trent 06:00

Tameside 06:00

Medway 06:30

East Lindsey 09:00

Herefordshire 12:00

Rossendale 12:00

Gateshead 12:30

Manchester 12:30

Worthing 12:30

Bracknell Forest 13:00

Broadland 13:00

Cannock Chase 13:00

North Tyneside 13:00

Runnymede 13:00

Solihull 13:00

South Norfolk 13:00

Stratford-on-Avon 13:00

Blackburn with Darwen 13:30

Burnley 13:30

Folkestone & Hythe 13:30

Maidstone 13:30

North Warwickshire 13:30

Teignbridge 13:30

Walsall 13:30

Crawley 14:00

East Devon 14:00

East Staffordshire 14:00

Fenland 14:00

Hyndburn 14:00

Knowsley 14:00

Lichfield 14:00

Maldon 14:00

Mansfield 14:00

Newark & Sherwood 14:00

Rugby 14:00

South Staffordshire 14:00

Tewkesbury 14:00

Torbay 14:00

Torridge 14:00

Warwick 14:00

Watford 14:00

Welwyn Hatfield 14:00

Blackpool 14:30

East Cambridgeshire 14:30

Norwich 14:30

Preston 14:30

Reigate & Banstead 14:30

Barnsley 15:00

Breckland 15:00

Calderdale 15:00

Canterbury 15:00

Darlington 15:00

Derbyshire Dales 15:00

Epping Forest 15:00

Erewash 15:00

Forest of Dean 15:00

Kirklees 15:00

Middlesbrough 15:00

Milton Keynes 15:00

Sevenoaks 15:00

Slough 15:00

Stafford 15:00

Surrey Heath 15:00

Tandridge 15:00

Tunbridge Wells 15:00

Wealden 15:00

West Devon 15:00

West Suffolk 15:00

Wokingham 15:00

Wychavon 15:00

North Hertfordshire 15:30

Oadby & Wigston 15:30

Pendle 15:30

West Lancashire 15:30

Ashford 16:00

Blaby 16:00

Bromsgrove 16:00

Cambridge 16:00

Chesterfield 16:00

Dover 16:00

Gravesham 16:00

Great Yarmouth 16:00

Harborough 16:00

Malvern Hills 16:00

Melton 16:00

Mid Suffolk 16:00

North East Derbyshire 16:00

North Somerset 16:00

Nottingham 16:00

Oldham 16:00

Redcar & Cleveland 16:00

Ribble Valley 16:00

Rochdale 16:00

Rutland 16:00

Sheffield 16:00

South Hams 16:00

St Albans 16:00

Three Rivers 16:00

Tonbridge & Malling 16:00

Vale of White Horse 16:00

West Oxfordshire 16:00

Wigan 16:00

Wirral 16:00

Woking 16:00

Arun 16:30

Bradford 16:30

Broxtowe 16:30

Chichester 16:30

Elmbridge 16:30

Rushcliffe 16:30

South Oxfordshire 16:30

Stockport 16:30

Swindon 16:30

Babergh 17:00

Basingstoke & Deane 17:00

Bolsover 17:00

Brighton & Hove 17:00

Bury 17:00

Central Bedfordshire 17:00

Charnwood 17:00

Chelmsford 17:00

Cherwell 17:00

Dartford 17:00

Derby 17:00

Eastbourne 17:00

Epsom & Ewell 17:00

Fylde 17:00

Horsham 17:00

Leeds 17:00

Leicester 17:00

Lewes 17:00

Liverpool 17:00

Luton 17:00

Mole Valley 17:00

North Kesteven 17:00

Southampton 17:00

Stockton-on-Tees 17:00

Swale 17:00

Uttlesford 17:00

Wolverhampton 17:00

Wyre Forest 17:00

Wyre 17:00

East Hampshire 17:30

Gedling 17:30

High Peak 17:30

Staffordshire Moorlands 17:30

Wakefield 17:30

Spelthorne 17:45

Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 18:00

Cheshire West & Chester 18:00

East Riding of Yorkshire 18:00

East Suffolk 18:00

Guildford 18:00

King’s Lynn & West Norfolk 18:00

Lancaster 18:00

Mid Devon 18:00

New Forest 18:00

Rother 18:00

South Derbyshire 18:00

South Ribble 18:00

Test Valley 18:00

Thanet 18:00

Trafford 18:00

Waverley 18:00

West Berkshire 18:00

Winchester 18:00

Amber Valley 19:00

Bedford 19:00

Mid Sussex 19:00

Cheshire East 19:30

York 20:00