Local elections: Labour gain Blackpool and Erewash councils

Labour’s local election campaign has had another boost after it gained a further two target councils on Friday afternoon, taking Blackpool from no overall control and ending two decades of Conservative rule in Erewash.
Labour gained five seats for a total of 28 councillors on Blackpool council, taking it from no overall control into Labour hands. The Conservatives lost one seat to take a total of 14, while the Independents lost all four of their seats.
Labour HQ will also be cheering victory in Erewash in the East Midlands, where they ended two decades of Conservative control.
Full results have not yet been declared, but Labour appeared to have returned at least 26 councillors to the Conservatives’ 15.
The Local Government Intelligence Unit had said earlier this week victory in the council would show the party was having an “excellent night”.
James Dawson, Erewash Labour Group leader, told the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The atmosphere has been electric, we are all pleased to have run a good campaign and spoke to a lot of people. We are pleased to have control over the council after 20 years and now we are going to knuckle down and get to work.”
News of these Labour successes came shortly after it was announced that Labour had flipped the bellwether Swindon council.
