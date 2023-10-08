NEC member: Labour Party attempting to “disempower members from marginalised groups”

National executive committee (NEC) member Mish Rahman has described proposed rule changes, which would remove the obligation of Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) to have equalities officers on their executives, as an attempt to “disempower members from marginalised groups”.

“While the Labour Party likes to think it is the party of equality”, Rahman argued, ‘in my opinion its actions say otherwise”. He further described the changes as an “attack on members’ rights” and on “member democracy”.

Rahman was speaking at a protest against the proposed rule changes which took place outside the ACC this afternoon. The protest featured speakers from Disability Labour, Momentum, Young Labour, Labour for Trans Rights, and Labour Black Socialists.

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell described the proposed changes as a “huge retrograde step”, saying that he was “asking the Labour Party leadership to think again”.

Momentum co-chair Hilary Schan told the small crowd which assembled “I spend an awful lot of my time thinking this Labour leadership can’t sink any lower, and somehow they always manage to”.

The speaker from disability Labour said that opposing the changes was not a matter of “left and right” but of “right and wrong”.

The rule changes were first reported at the end of September, shortly before they were approved by the NEC. They will be further considered by this week’s party conference.

