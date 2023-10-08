Labour conference: The 49 issues supporters want the party to debate

Motions covering almost 50 subject areas will be voted on in today’s priorities ballot at Labour Party conference, which will select the 12 topics to be debated by delegates over the coming days.

The party’s conference arrangements committee (CAC), which is responsible for running annual conference, has agreed that motions in 49 subject headings will be included in the ballot later today.

The ballot – which will take place between 10am and 2:30pm – will see Constituency Labour Party (CLP) and affiliate delegates voting for the motions they want to be debated during conference, with the top six subjects selected by CLPs and the top six selected by affiliates timetabled for debate.

The results of the ballot are due to be announced at 3pm, according to today’s daily report from the CAC. The announcement will include the times and room details for composite meetings, which will agree the final text of the 12 successful motions.

In the run-up to conference, each CLP, affiliated trade union and socialist society was able to submit either a policy motion or a constitutional amendment. Representatives from each organisation whose motion is successful in the priorities ballot are entitled to attend the relevant composite meeting.

According to today’s CAC report, most of the meetings will begin at 4pm but some will start later at 7pm, 7:30pm or 8pm. The meetings will conclude by 11pm.

The final text of the motions must be drawn from the words used in the various motions submitted on the same subject. In addition to agreeing the text of the motions, the meetings will select two delegates to move and second each motion when it comes up for debate.

The 49 subjects to be included in the ballot are:

Abortion

Access to cash

Alcohol regulation

An NHS fit for the future

Asylum and immigration

Challenges facing retail and the high street

Child trust fund

Childcare

Climate change and ecology

Corporate governance

Critical infrastructure

Defence

Dentistry

Economic change

Education standards and funding

Electoral reform

Energy

Equalities

Ethics and integrity in politics

Food

Free school meals

Health services and funding

Higher education

Housing

Industrial strategy, education and skills

International development

Israel-Palestine

Kashmir

Labelling of medicines and medical products

Legal services

Local government and devolution

Maternal health

Media

New Deal For Working People

Pensions

Police reform

Public Order Act

Public ownership

Reform of universal credit

Social care

Social care workforce

Swimming

Technology and AI in the workplace

Transport

UK-EU relations

Ukraine

Violence against women and girls

Water

Workers’ rights