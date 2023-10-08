Labour conference 2023: Full list of 12 topics party will vote on

The results of the priorities ballot – which gave local party delegates the power to choose six top policy motions and affiliated organisations the same number – have been announced.

Labour conference 2023 will debate the following 12 subjects, the first six selected by Constituency Labour Parties and the second six chosen by affiliates:

Ethics and integrity in politics An NHS fit for the future Energy Ukraine Defence Violence against women and girls Critical infrastructure Industrial strategy, education and skills Social care workforce Challenges facing retail and the high street New deal for working people Technology and AI in the workplace

Pro-Keir Starmer group Labour to Win said all six of its recommended topics had been selected for debate by CLPs. But Momentum welcomed the fact that conference would discuss public ownership of energy, and motions on the New Deal for Working People, amid some fears of party retreat on workers’ rights.

