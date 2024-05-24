General election: Tories launch attack ad claiming Starmer has ‘no conviction’

The Conservative Party has launched a new attack ad on Keir Starmer accusing the Labour leader of having “no conviction” and “disposable views” and claiming that “he can be anything”.

The ad – which depicts the Labour leader as a toy in a box available in three different types – was posted on X this morning and has so far been viewed more than 200,000 times on the platform.

The three versions of Starmer are labelled “Eco Keir! Now with disposable views”, “Remain Keir! Flip-flops included!” and “Left-wing Keir! (Costs more)”. The ad states that “he comes in every colour” and “he can be anything”, alongside a fake product warning saying: “Keir may change positions over time.”

The ad says “only £38.5bn”, using a figure from a dossier unveiled by Jeremy Hunt last week containing claims about how much Labour’s spending commitments would cost.

A Labour spokesperson said the dossier was “another desperate attempt by the Tories to deflect from their £46bn unfunded tax plan“, adding that “all of Labour’s policies are fully costed and fully funded”.

