Survation MRP poll: Labour projected to win 262-seat majority and Tories 72 seats

Labour has been projected to win a 262-seat majority while the Tories slump to just 72 seats and Reform UK win seven seats, in the first MRP analysis since Nigel Farage announced he would stand for election.

The new analysis from Survation put Labour ahead in 456 seats, the Tories in 72 and the Liberal Democrats in 56. The Scottish National Party was found to be leading in 37 seats, Reform in seven, Plaid Cymru in two and the Greens in one.

The research, conducted on behalf of Best for Britain, was based on more than 42,000 online and telephone interviews, conducted between May 31st and June 13th – with Farage having announced his candidacy in Clacton and return as leader of Reform UK on June 3rd.

READ MORE: ‘If Labour do not offer real change, it will be the radical right that picks up the pieces’

The pollster’s probability-based prediction – which estimated the probability of each party winning each seat and aggregated them to give an idea of how the election would play out – predicted a marginally narrower Labour victory, with the party on 443 seats ahead of the Tories on 83.

Its research suggested that the Tories may hold on to just 13 of the 52 seats in the so-called ‘Blue Wall’, with Labour projected to pick up 20 and the Lib Dems 19. Survation found that half of the 52 seats are currently marginal and likely to be decided by less than 5% of the vote.

In Scotland, Survation said Labour “appears set to regain a significant foothold in Scotland across the central belt” but noted that the SNP’s vote “has a very high floor”, with the party projected to remain the largest in Scotland, though many seats are “on a knife-edge”.

Its analysis put the SNP ahead in 37 of the 57 seats in Scotland and Labour leading in 14, though its probability-based prediction sees Labour picking up more seats on 17 and the SNP taking 34.

READ MORE: Labour receives more donations than Tories in first week of election campaign

A separate poll from Savanta saw the Tories record their lowest-ever vote share with the pollster under Rishi Sunak’s leadership at 21%, with Labour holding a 25-point lead on 46% of the vote.

Savanta’s political research director Chris Hopkins said the findings of the poll – conducted on behalf of The Sunday Telegraph – suggest this election “could be nothing short of electoral extinction for the Conservative Party”.

A third poll from Opinium for The Observer gave Labour a narrower lead of 17 points, however – with the party on 40% of the vote ahead of the Conservatives on 23%. The research suggested that the two parties had collectively lost 7% of the vote to smaller parties in a fortnight.

LabourList has been rounding up the latest polling news in our general election tracker, publishing the results of the main UK pollsters as they are released during the campaign. You can keep up to date with the latest here.

