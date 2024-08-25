Starmer speech to warn of unpopular choices after ’14 years of populism and failure’ that left ‘societal black hole’

Keir Starmer is set to warn he won’t shy away from unpopular choices, in a major speech on Tuesday arguing rioters exploited “cracks in our society” following 14 years of “populism and failure”.

In the Prime Minister’s most significant address since taking power, which follows pressure for him to not only reverse winter fuel allowance cuts but also offer more of a compelling narrative about the roots of the riots, will also claim the Labour government has inherited a “societal black hole” as well as an economic one.

In a preview of the speech released in advance by Labour, Starmer says: “That is why we have to take action and do things differently. Part of that is being honest with people – about the choices we face. And how tough this will be.

“Frankly – things will get worse before we get better. I didn’t want to release prisoners early. I was Chief Prosecutor for five years, it goes against the grain of everything I’ve ever done. But to be blunt, if we hadn’t taken that difficult decision immediately, we wouldn’t have been able to respond to the riots as we did.”

He is also expected to directly tell Labour voters at the last election: “I said change would not happen overnight. When there is rot deep in the heart of a structure, you can’t just cover it up. You can’t tinker with it or rely on quick fixes. You have to overhaul the entire thing. Tackle it at the root. Even if it’s harder work and takes more time.

“Because otherwise what happens? The rot returns. In all the same places. And it spreads. Worse than before. You know that – and I know that. That’s why this project has always been about fixing the foundations of this country.”

But Starmer will highlight Labour’s positive record so far, telling viewers Labour has “done more in seven weeks than the last government did in seven years”.

I promised that we would get a grip on the problems we face, and that we would be judged by our actions, not by our words.

“That’s why, in our first few weeks, we set up a National Wealth Fund because we want every person and every community to benefit.

“It’s why we’ve unlocked planning decisions to build 1.5 million new homes. It’s why we’ve set up Great British Energy to create good jobs and cut people’s bills. And it’s why we’ve ended the strikes that have crippled our country for years.”



Starmer will add: “I won’t shy away from making unpopular decisions now if it’s the right thing for the country in the long term. That’s what a government of service means.

“This shouldn’t be a country where people have to fear walking down the street, or watch cars and buildings being set on fire. This shouldn’t be a country where the Prime Minister can’t guarantee prison spaces. But it also shouldn’t be a country where people are paying thousands more on their mortgage or waiting months for hospital appointments they desperately need.

“So, when I talk about the inheritance the last government left us – the £22 billion black hole in our finances – this isn’t about lines on a graph, this is about people’s lives. And the Tories are still not being honest about it. They haven’t recognised what they’ve cost the country and they haven’t apologised for what they’ve cost you.

“But I promise this – you will be at the heart of our government, in the forefront of our minds and at the centre of everything we do. That this government is for you, back in your service.”

