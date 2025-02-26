Islington North CLP reborn as drive to oust Jeremy Corbyn in 2029 begins

Islington North Constituency Labour Party is “ready to take on all political parties” in local elections and the next general election, with a new committee in place after being left in limbo for months following Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to run against Labour.

The CLP held its first meeting since February 2024 last Wednesday, where it elected a completely new set of officers.

Significantly, it was its first meeting since Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn announced he was going to stand against Labour as an independent in the general election.

Following Corbyn’s decision, Labour suspended Islington North CLP’s access to the party’s database to prevent any exiting Labour activists transferring data to its rivals. Several officers defected to Corbyn’s campaign, and he later won re-election.

A Labour source said that although the CLP was never suspended, losing access to the database effectively left it in limbo.

‘We want all factions to unite’

At the meeting on Wednesday, David Poyser was elected chair of the CLP, while deputy head teacher Mari Williams became vice chair, and chartered accountant Catherine Cunningham was elected treasurer.

Alex Gardiner, an award-winning television producer and election agent to Praful Nargund, the Labour Candidate in the General Election, was elected Secretary unopposed.

Gardiner said the CLP wanted to unite all of the factions in the party.

“Many party members who had previously felt alienated or been less active came out in droves to support our campaign in the General Election,” Alex Gardiner said. “They have been the driving force in bringing about change to the local party.

“There’s been understandable strong feeling in the local Party as so many had long-standing loyalty to the former Labour MP, so we want all the factions within the Party to unite from now on. We’re ready to take on Corbynite independents, Greens, and Lib Dems in all Wards in the local election next year for the benefit of all who live in Islington.

“We’ve assembled a great team. We’re ready to fight and regain Islington North for Labour at the General Election in 2029.”

