Islington North: Jeremy Corbyn holds on in strong result over Labour

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has won Islington North as an independent, seeing off a challenge from Labour.

Corbyn won 49.4%, to Labour’s 34.2%.

Corbyn has represented the seat since 1983. He sat as a Labour MP until he was suspended in 2020, with confirmation he would not be allowed to stand for Labour coming in 2023.

Speaking on Sky News earlier tonight John McDonnell MP said Labour should restore the whip to Mr Corbyn in the event of his victory. Andy Burnham later agreed, saying a “breadth and depth” of voices was needed by a party in government.

In March 2023 Labour’s NEC voted by 22 to 12 to approve a motion preventing Labour endorsing Corbyn as a candidate. Corbyn confirmed he would stand as an independent in May this year.

Corbyn’s suspension as an MP came after he said the scale of antisemitism had been overstated for political reasons following the publication of an EHRC report in 2020.

He was also suspended as a party member but that was reversed in November 2020, but with expulsion then coming this year when he decided to stand as an independent.

