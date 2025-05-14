‘No easy fix for country’s problems’: Starmer and Ellie Reeves’ message for members after local elections

Keir Starmer and party chair Ellie Reeves have sought to soothe concern among members after a series of “really tough” local election results.

In an email sent to members last night, Reeves celebrated results in the West of England, Tyneside and Doncaster mayoral elections, but said: “The picture more widely made clear we have much more to do.”

The email also included a message from the Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said it was time to “crank up the pace on giving people the country they are crying out for”.

Starmer said: “It is not enough to just tweak a few things here and there, to skirt around the edges while ducking the difficult stuff. I am determined to put this great country back where it belongs — at the very top.

“My vision of Britain in decades to come is of a proud, independent, prosperous country, able to work with friends and partners across the world from a position of mutual strength. More secure, more self-reliant, more confident.

“I want us to be tough but fair — to look after the vulnerable in society while providing opportunities for people everywhere. I want the proceeds of our success not just to go to the big cities or the south east, but to people and places everywhere.

“I want industries and good, quality jobs to reinvigorate the parts of this country that built it in the first place.

“Now is the time to crank up the pace on giving people the country they are crying out for.”

In her message to members, Reeves said: “Nearly a year into our time back in government, things are beginning to move in the right direction. Our Plan for Change has delivered four interest rate cuts. Wages are rising faster than prices. NHS waiting lists have come down consistently. Breakfast clubs are being rolled out in all primary schools. That’s just some of the change we’re bringing to Britain.

“We know the state the country was left in by the Tories after 14 years of chaos and division. That’s why people voted for change last year and it’s true that not enough people are feeling the benefits our plan yet. So that’s why we must go further and faster to deliver the change we promised at the last election.”

Reeves said that Labour needs party members’ help in delivering change amid “unprecedented challenges and a rapidly evolving opposition”.

“While the Tories carry on fighting amongst themselves, Farage’s Reform Party are using their newfound funding to build a competitive campaign machine — one that we must focus on outpacing at every turn.

“Because the lesson from these local elections isn’t that there’s some easy fix, as our opponents — Farage included — would have you believe. It’s that we must now make sure everyone across Britain feels the benefits of the changed country the public voted for last July.”

