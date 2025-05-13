Local elections: Reform took four times more Labour seats than other parties

Reform UK gained more than four times the number of council seats from Labour than other parties combined at the 2025 local elections, extensive analysis by LabourList suggests.

Of the almost 200 council seats Labour lost to other parties, Reform UK picked up just over 150, with double-digit gains in Durham, Doncaster, Lancashire, North Northamptonshire and Northumberland.

The figure is more than ten times the number gained by the Greens from Labour, picking up 14 seats. Independent and regional parties gained 12 seats from Labour, eight of those in Lancashire, with the Liberal Democrats gaining ten and the Conservatives two.

Labour defended just shy of 100 of the almost 300 council seats it was defending, making 13 gains – 12 from the Conservatives and one from the Liberal Democrats.

The losses would suggest that Labour faces a greater threat from voters switching IN enough numbers to Nigel Farage’s party to oust councillors and potentially MPs across the country in future elections.

It comes amid ongoing debate within the Labour Party about the direction the party’s leadership should take in response to the election results, the first electoral test for the Starmer government since taking office in July last year.

Analysis of the 2025 election results

