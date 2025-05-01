Home

Local elections: Three ways to measure Labour’s success tonight

This set of local elections aren’t set to be smooth sailing for Labour, but there’s a wide span of possibilities at this stage. Elections expert Lord Hayward has predicted a “bad night” for the party, while polling in the New Statesman predicts moderate Labour gains (and huge Tory losses).

For those tracking results tonight, here are three races as will give a sense of Labour’s overall performance.

West of England mayoral race (about 2am)

Labour currently holds the West of England combined authority mayor, but the race is unique in that all five parties could feasibly win it. More in Common polling found Labour’s candidate Helen Godwin had a “paper thin” lead (23%), followed by the Conservative on 21%, the Green and Reform candidates (the Reform candidate in this instance being major political donor Arron Banks) tied on 18%, with the Liberal Democrat down on 15%.

But even if some polls have shown Labour with a small lead, with the vote so thinly sliced it’s an open field. If Labour do triumph, it will be with a low vote share – but given the Labour incumbent, Dan Norris, was suspended from the party after being arrested on suspicion of sexual offences, the party won’t quibble about percentages if they do manage a victory here.

Scroll to keep reading the story below….

Please donate here to support LabourList.

Runcorn by-election result (about 3am)

These local elections cover an unusually small subset of councils, as various areas that would have been contested have had their local elections cancelled due to local government reorganisation. That there are fewer seats up for grabs, and that we’ll know the Runcorn by-election outcome fairly promptly (many local counts don’t start until tomorrow morning), also means this is likely to lead media coverage of the night’s results.

It’s too simplistic to say a good night for Labour is one where its candidate Karen Shore holds off the Reform threat and wins in Runcorn – but it might well feel that way.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on  Bluesky, WhatsApp, ThreadsX or Facebook.

Doncaster mayor (about 5am)

All 55 council seats are up in Doncaster, and Labour’s incumbent directly-elected mayor Ros Jones is also seeking re-election. We’ll only be finding out about the mayor tonight though, and will have to wait to hear the council results later in the weekend. Labour currently hold 41 of those 55 seats, but Reform fancy their chances in this the northern town, and Lord Hayward says that “on an awful night” for Labour, Reform could triumph. All four of the MPs whose constituencies fall within the town council’s borders are Labour (including cabinet members John Healey and Ed Miliband). A win here would calm minds in the party.

Read more on the 2025 local elections:

Analysis and what to expect

LabourList’s on-the-ground reports from the campaign

Inside the Runcorn campaign

  • SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
  • SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
  • DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
  • PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
  • ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
Tags: House of Commons / local elections 2025 / UK Labour Party / Dan Norris / UK politics / Runcorn / Helen Godwin / West of England / West of England combined authority / PM / Doncaster / Keir Starmer / Ed Miliband / Chancellor / Downing Street / Conservatives / Government / John Healey / Labour / Local elections / MPs / Policy / Labour Party / Parliament /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

Do you value LabourList’s coverage? We need your support.

Our independent journalists have been on the ground during this local and by-election campaign, which marks the first key electoral test of Keir Starmer’s government. 

We’ve been out and about with Labour activists and candidates across the country from Bristol to Hull, and will soon be heading to Cambridgeshire and Lancashire – as well as Runcorn and Helsby. We’ve also polled readers for their views on the campaign.

LabourList relies on donations from readers like you to continue its fair, fast, reliable and well-informed news and analysis. We don’t have party funding or billionaire owners. 

If you value what we do, set up a regular donation today.

DONATE HERE

 