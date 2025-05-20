Revealed: Party set to flout rulebook by shelving equality reforms over ‘£3m cost’

Labour is set to ignore its rulebook by again shelving plans for new party committees and conferences for LGBT+, disabled and BAME members, saying it would cost an “impossible” additional £3 million, LabourList can reveal.

Party conference voted in 2021 to set up three new internal committees and standalone conferences for members from marginalised groups, and the plans were added to the party’s rulebook. Such measures had been recommended as part of a democracy review established under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

The plans were first delayed in 2022, with one party source suggesting conferences for BAME and disabled members would cost around £500,000 when resources should be focused on the 2024 general election.

Today the party’s national executive committee is likely to approve plans to again shelve the plans, with a paper by officials warning that creating them “would take resource away from election campaigns”.

A document seen by LabourList reads: “This review finds that the set up of the committees and conferences contained in the rulebook would cost circa £3m. Identifying an additional £3m of new funding in 2026 will be extremely difficult, if not impossible.



“It would mean taking resource away from election campaigns and risk jeopardising the long-term health of the party.

“The electoral cycle means that the Labour Party must stay focused on fighting and winning elections, and prioritising that as the main purpose of the organisation as a Political Party.

“For the Party to service three additional Equalities Committees would require the appointment of, at minimum, two additional full-time members of staff at Officer grade to ensure appropriate support.

“The cost of two additional full time permanent staff – which would be the minimum required and assumes current staff would be able to provide support alongside their current roles – would be £129,490.76 annually, with incremental rises in line with Labour Party pay scales.”

The NEC meeting will also see plans discussed to limit transgender women’s participation in party structures for women, from women’s officer roles and all-women shortlists to women’s conference – as well as proposals to delay women’s conference pending a review of policies after the Supreme Court ruling.