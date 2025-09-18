Deputy election: Labour faces backlash as hustings gets conference ‘graveyard slot’

Labour faces a backlash for scheduling the deputy leadership election hustings the “graveyard slot” at the very end of party conference, with MPs, campaign groups and supporters warning many members will have already left Liverpool or face extra costs re-booking trains.

The party has confirmed a head-to-head debate between Lucy Powell and Bridget Phillipson will go ahead in Liverpool at midday on Wednesday, with a ballot for tickets among members and delegates.

One party source suggested it had to be tagged on as the debate was not formally part of conference itself. Other events have been brought forward and the official agenda compressed to keep the event within the previously agreed timetable.

Members welcome hustings – just not the timing

Some in Labour have welcomed the fact the party is organising a hustings at all, with members getting the chance to submit questions. A livestream is also planned for those unable to attend.

John McTernan, a former adviser to Tony Blair, defended the timing as “smart”. “That’s traditionally when the Deputy Leader does a rabble-rousing speech. It will put Bridget and Lucy through their paces.”

But Bell Ribeiro-Addy, a former candidate in the race, suggested the timing was the “graveyard slot”, and told LabourList: “It is well-known many attendees leave conference on the penultimate evening or final morning. Those with pre-booked train tickets now face hefty charges to change them, or risk missing one of the few chances to scrutinise candidates in person.

“Members’ participation should be at the heart of this process from here on, ensuring as many as possible can attend these hustings. I fear this is another instance where the democratic integrity of our internal processes is being damaged, and our party will suffer for it.”

A spokesperson for soft left campaign group Open Labour echoed the London MP. “Most members leave conference on Tuesday. So the expectation was it would take place earlier during the conference. It’s regrettable many members will miss such a vital event.”

‘I’ll have to watch in the car’

One trade union delegate said they would have to watch the hustings in the car on the way home, but they sympathised with party staff. “It is a nightmare for planning – but so it is for the events team having this shoved on their plate three weeks before conference.”

Richard Johnson, an officer in Whitney CLP said: “A charitable reading of this is that it had to be tacked on as the programme was decided long before Angela Rayner’s resignation. A more cynical reading is the leadership want a low-profile contest. Trying to stifle debate is a wrong-headed approach.”

We need a ‘fair and inclusive process’

Luke Hurst, national organiser for new campaign group Mainstream, said: “In years to come, we may look back on this deputy leadership election as one of Labour’s final opportunities to correct course – avoiding electoral oblivion and stopping the populist right’s ascent.

“That opportunity will be utterly wasted without a fair and inclusive process. A hustings designed to maximise participation, taking place during conference rather than when many members and supporters are heading home, should obviously be part of that.”

Another left-wing MP, Richard Burgon, reiterated his recent claims that the contest had been “stitched up to deny members a proper voice”, adding: “Once again the party is treating members with total disrespect. The leadership is running scared of members, because members want real action on poverty, public ownership, wealth taxes, and Gaza.”

A spokesperson for left campaign group Momentum said: “Giving the only official hustings the graveyard slot is hardly ideal, but not a real surprise given the leadership’s hostility to party democracy. Similarly, we should be pushing for a wide number of questions to be asked of candidates on issues where the leadership is at odds with supporters.”

The party was approached for comment.

