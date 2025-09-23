Iain Coleman obituary: ‘Labour could do with a few more Iain Colemans right now’

Tributes have poured in for former Labour MP Iain Coleman, who represented Hammersmith and Fulham between 1997 and 2005.

Born on 18 January 1958, Coleman would go on to become a stauch voice for economic justice throughout his time in politics.

His commitment to Labour politics ran deep. Alongside Coleman’s eight years in parliament, he served many years as a councillor on Hammersmith & Fulham Council.

Former colleague, Councillor Nigel Mason, said: “I knew Iain as he worked at the London Borough of Islington, managing to combine being political advisor to the Islington Council leader with being Leader of Hammersmith & Fulham Council.

“He had a first class political brain, which should have been better employed by the New Labour government.”

Coleman was a passionate advocate for those less advantaged in society. He voted against the Iraq War, and championed the causes of Palestine and homelessness during his time in politics.

A massive Arsenal fan, his widow Dame Sally Powell described the “best night” of their lives as witnessing the club’s triumph at the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Copenhagen.

She said: “He couldn’t dance, but he married a ballet dancer instead!”

Dame Sally further called him a “fantastic politician”, whom she met when he chaired the miner’s support group in 1983.

Councillor Mason added: “We shared a love of music and football, as well as politics.

“And after 1998 I used to joke we were ‘paired’, him supporting Arsenal whilst representing Chelsea’s home at Stamford Bridge, whilst as an Islington Councillor, I representing the Arsenal ground at Highbury whilst supporting Chelsea.”

Fellow Labour MPs have joined in the tributes to Coleman.

John McDonnell, who currently does not have the Labour whip, said: “I am saddened to hear the sad news of the death of Iain Coleman.

“Iain devoted his life to the Labour movement serving as leader of Hammersmith & Fulham & subsequently the MP for area.

“He was a fine, committed socialist & comrade. I send my condolences to his family & friends.”

Iain Coleman was elected MP for the marginal seat Hammersmith and Fulham at the 1997 general election.

He would go on to hold it in 2001 before standing down ahead of the 2005 election.

“Any time spent with Iain Coleman had a habit of being interesting,” Councillor Mason said.

“He was clever, witty, and entertaining, whilst being a talented politician.

“In a world where the majority of politicians are dull and colourless, Iain was neither. Labour could do with a few more Iain Colemans right now.”

READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.