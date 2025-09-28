Home

Labour Party conference: Motions proposed on wealth tax, ending gambling ads and scrapping benefit cap

Labour delegates could debate motions calling for a wealth tax, a crackdown on gambling advertising, an end to the two-child benefit cap and a reversal of Tory austerity at party conference.

Delegates gather in Liverpool for the first full day of party conference, with dozens of motions being put forward covering a range of issues, including Hillsborough, public spending, taxation and the AI.

Delegates will vote between 10am and 2pm on which subjects will be prioritised for debate at conference. Delegates will vote to choose seven topics to be debated and all motions related to those subjects will then be discussed at a compositing meeting to agree the final wording to be voted on by the conference.

Unite, which has warned that they may disaffiliate from the Labour Party, has two motions set for debate, with one attacking practices used by Birmingham Council in the ongoing bin strike in the city and another demanding a wealth tax and a freeze of the energy price cap, funded by extending and toughening the windfall tax on energy giants.

The TSSA union calls for conference to back bringing train operating companies into public ownership and “reverse Tory cuts and austerity” in a motion on public spending, with the FBU calling on the government to commit to a sustained investment in the fire and rescue service.

Two motions seek to get conference to endorse a plan backed by former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown to implement a higher rate of taxation on gambling giants, which they argue could cover the cost of scrapping the two-child cap, with one proposed by Cardiff North, Dulwich and West Norwood, Poole and Worthing West CLPs also demanding a eight percent levy on the profits of commercial banks to further cover the cost.

Another motion on gambling, proposed by Richmond and Northallerton CLP, goes further and calls for “urgent action to ban gambling advertising”, putting them on par with the tobacco industry.

Bury North CLP have put forward a motion calling for the withdrawal of the ‘right to buy’ nationally, along with a house building strategy to to build enough new council homes across the country.

South Ribble CLP seeks to implement reforms put forward by the 2012 Leveson Inquiry into the culture and practices of the British press, including tightening competition law, ending the lobby system in political journalism, reviving plans to provide public funding for smaller news outlets and giving Ofcom the power to act a as a “backstop regulator” for newspapers that do not join a recognise independent regulator.

Other motions being proposed include calls to condemn ‘Operation Raise the Colours’ – dubbed by Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn as being an attempt to “appropriate the Union Flag, the Saltire and the St George’s Cross… designed to intimidate migrants and minority communities”.

Full list of motion subjects in the priorities ballot

  1. Animal welfare
  2. HR policies
  3. High streets
  4. IPP sentences
  5. Cleaning up our communities
  6. School absenteeism
  7. Skills
  8. Travel
  9. NHS dentistry
  10. Gambling
  11. Violence against women and girls, misogyny and domestic abuse
  12. Wild camping
  13. Water
  14. Local government
  15. Furniture poverty
  16. Menopause
  17. AI and our rights
  18. Guaranteed hours
  19. Subsidiary companies and insourcing
  20. British values
  21. Industrial energy prices
  22. Public sector workers
  23. Staffing in adult social care
  24. Urban planning
  25. Public spending
  26. Hillsborough
  27. Community energy
  28. Corporate structures
  29. Postgraduate medical training
  30. Small business
  31. Taxation
  32. Rural and coastal communities
  33. End of life care
  34. Leveson
  35. Disabled accessible housing
  36. Financial education
  37. Tourism and local economy
  38. Orgreave
  39. Right to buy
  40. Child maintenance
  41. Supporting families
  42. Children in care and care experienced people
  43. Equality Act
  44. Digital inclusion
  45. Skilled worker visas
  46. Higher education

