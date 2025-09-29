Shabana Mahmood to set out new rules on indefinite leave to remain

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce a tightening of the rules for migrants seeking indefinite leave to remain.

At the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Mahmood will set out stricter requirements including a higher level of English, a clean criminal record, and evidence that applicants have been in work and paying National Insurance without relying on benefits.

She is also expected to launch a consultation on whether the qualifying period for Leave to Remain should be extended, potentially from five years to ten years, while leaving open the possibility of fast-track routes for those making significant contributions.

Read the latest news, analysis and commentary on the 2025 Labour party conference in Liverpool here on LabourList.

The move is being presented as part of Labour’s effort to take a tough but “fair” approach to immigration, contrasting with Reform UK’s proposal to abolish Leave to Remain altogether.

Mahmood’s message is aimed at reassuring voters on border control while resisting what she will describe as extreme or unworkable alternatives.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

She is also expected to outline a “winter of action” on crime, including a focus on tackling shoplifting and anti-social behaviour during the Christmas period.

With immigration set to remain a central political issue in the run-up to the next election, Mahmood’s address could offer the clearest indication yet of how Labour will position itself on one of the most divisive debates in British politics.

What you need to know: