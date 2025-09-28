Labour conference 2025: Steve Reed pays tribute to Angela Rayner as he announces New Towns plan

Steve Reed paid tribute to his predecessor Angela Rayner as he doubled down on Labour’s plans for New Towns.

Speaking on the floor of Party Conference in Liverpool, the Housing Secretary said the only way the government can achieve its goals is “if we get Britain building.”

But he began by thanking Angela Rayner “for all she has done for our party and our Government over so many years.”

Reed called the former deputy prime minister ”a true working class hero” to rapturous applause from the conference hall.

Read the latest news, analysis and commentary on the 2025 Labour party conference in Liverpool here on LabourList.

He used his conference speech to vow to “do whatever it takes to get Britain building again.”

Labour committed to building 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament as one of its flagship promises for government.

Reed today confirmed that work will be launched on 12 sites to begin development of a fresh generation of New Towns.

He added that Tempsford, Leeds South Bank and Crews Hill have been identified as the “most promising” locations.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Three of these new towns will begin construction before the next general election, he pledged.

Reed further announced £39 billion to build 300,000 social and affordable homes.

“When I said ‘build baby build’, I meant it,” Reed said.

“We know that national renewal depends on the renewal of every town, village and community that makes up our great country.

“We’ll build the homes people need. We’ll build the communities where they can thrive.

“We’ll bring in the investment and the jobs that will open up opportunities.”

He closed his speech by invoking the words of Nye Bevan when he took to Labour’s conference stage in 1945.

“We have been the dreamers, we have been the sufferers, but now, we are the builders.”

What you need to know: