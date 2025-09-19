Deputy Leadership election: Follow CLP support with our nominations tracker

Constituency Labour Parties are beginning to nominate their candidate for the party’s deputy leadership election, with Bridget Phillipson taking an early lead.
Since nominations opened for CLP nominations on September 13, so far 14 are supporting Bridget Phillipson and 27 have backed Lucy Powell. LabourList understands that eight CLPs that are currently in special measures will be unable to do nominate a candidate.
We will be updating this page and our graphic regularly as more CLPs announce their nominations – if your CLP is not listed, please get in touch with us at [email protected].
If you are unable to see the graphic, click here.
