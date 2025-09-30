Mick Whelan proud to be called ‘woke w****r’ over support for trans rights

Mick Whelan has said he is proud to be called a “woke w****r” over his support for trans rights, at a Labour conference fringe event.

The Aslef general secretary took to the stage alongside trade union representatives from Unison and UCU to speak at a solidarity rally with Labour For Trans Rights.

Several MPs also spoke, including Emily Thornberry, Yuan Yang, Steve Race, and Emily Darlington. Nadia Whittome MP chaired.

Although McAnea dropped out of the event, a representative from Unison still attended.

Whelan told the crowd that he had been attacked in the past over his support for LGBT rights.

“One of the proudest things I’ve had was a load of them attacked me as a woke wanker.

“So in our industry we’re an industry of badges, we wear badges for everything, and one of the proudest badges I was ever given was ‘Mick Whelan is a woke wanker’.”

Jo Grady, general secretary of the UCU said she had gathered alongside other attendees at the rally “in defiance”.

“Trans people are facing increasing hostility as we know, they are facing absolutely iniquitous, unprecedented, state sanctioned attack.

“And we are here to say loudly, you will not be silenced. You will not be pushed back, and you will not be erased.”

She said her union’s support or the trans and non-binary community has been “unequivocal and unwavering”.

“We are clear, trans rights are worker’s rights.”

