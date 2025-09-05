Angela Rayner resigns from government and as deputy leader over tax scandal

Angela Rayner has resigned from the government over a scandal involving her tax affairs.

It comes after the deputy Labour leader referred herself to the Standards Advisor after admitting she did not pay enough tax on a second home.

Rayner had claimed she had paid the right amount of stamp duty on the apartment in Hove following legal advice, but referred herself to the Sir Laurie Magnus after a senior barrister found she should have paid a £40,000 surcharge on the property.

However, following an investigation by Sir Laurie, the deputy Labour leader today resigned from her roles as Deputy Prime Minister, Housing Secretary, and deputy leader of the Labour party.

Her departure has triggered a reshuffle, and there will now have to be an election for deputy leader of the Labour party too.

It is understood the NEC will be meeting shortly to set a timetable and procedural guidelines for the election.

In a letter published to X, Rayner thanked Keir Starmer for his “personal and public support”.

“I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice given both my position as Housing Secretary and my complex family arrangements. I take full responsibility for this error.

“I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that it was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount.”

However, she said she had decided to resign due to “the findings, and the impact on my family”.

In a handwritten response letter, Starmer said he was “very sad” her time in government had ended this way.

“Although I believe you have reached the right decision, it is a decision which I know is very painful for you. You have given your all to making the Labour government a success, and you have been a central part of our plan to make Britain thrive for working families.”

A supportive backbench MP told LabourList: “We all knew she was doing a good job in the housing brief. What’s happened seems to owe more to carelessness (than) to avarice.

“I’m sure she will play a big role in politics in the future”.

Luke Akehurst MP said the news was “very sad”. “My heart goes out to Angela and her family. Nothing can take away her achievements in the Labour Party, in getting us back into power, and in delivering for working people in government.”

Alex Charilaou, Momentum Co-Chair, said: “This is an opportunity for a well overdue debate about the change of direction the country and Labour so desperately need. “We need a full contest, per the Party rulebook, to debate vital points like a wealth tax, an end to the privatisation of our services and action to halt the genocide in Gaza.” While campaign group Compass said her resignation was “an issue of technicality not morality” “If the Prime Minister wanted to put his arm round her and keep her then he could have. “With Labour tanking in the polls and shedding members in their droves Keir Starmer has the opportunity to reset his administration in a way that reflects all wings of Labour and changes not just the top team but the direction of the government. “While some might call for the post of Deputy Leader to be scrapped, the need for debate, democracy and accountability in the party has never been greater.”

