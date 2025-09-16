Trump state visit: What to look out for as Starmer woos Washington

Donald Trump touches down in Britain today for an unprecedented second state visit.

While the US President prepares himself to enjoy the glamour and pageantry of a royal welcome, Keir Starmer will have more pressing concerns on his mind.

After a rocky start to the week, destabilised by Paul Ovenden’s resignation yesterday, the PM will no doubt hope the visit gives him a chance to steady the ship and polish up his image as a serious global statesman.

But Trump is as unpredictable as he is radioactively unpopular on these shores. If Starmer is gambling on Trump’s visit to re-energise his sputtering leadership, he truly has chosen to roll the dice.

Not everyone in the PLP or the wider party is entirely comfortable with rolling out the red carpet for Trump.

The President’s second term has been far more radical than his first in ferocious anti-immigrant action and rhetoric, which will make many Labour folks all the more queasy.

Peter Mandelson’s recent sacking as ambassador will further complicate things. The New Labour grandee is believed to have established a strong rapport with Trump, over whom the shadow of the Epstein scandal also looms.

With intense controversy already surrounding Trump’s visit, here is what to look out for at each stage of proceedings.

TODAY

Air Force One is set to touch down in Britain later this afternoon. Yvette Cooper, freshly minted as Foreign Secretary, will greet Trump upon his arrival.

No public festivities are expected today however, and the President is expected to head to Windsor Castle for the night.

But don’t assume this means today will be quiet. Protestors are set to hit the streets of Windsor en masse to make their discomfort at the President’s visit known.

It’s not known if any Labour figures will be in attendance, but it’s unlikely we’ll have complete silence from the PLP on the matter.

WEDNESDAY

Now the main event starts. Trump will be formally received by the King and Queen in Windsor for a day of royal glamour – the likes of which the President is known to envy.

If the royal invite handed by Starmer to Trump in the Oval Office was meant to woo the President diplomatically, Downing Street will be hoping and praying he isn’t disappointed.

Indeed, there’s far more that Number 10 will be wanting to get out of Trump this visit. From nuclear investment to support over Ukraine, a lot rides on keeping Washington onside – as unpalatable as the current administration may be.

In the evening, Trump will be hosted for a lavish state banquet. During proceedings, it will fall on both heads of state to share toasts to each other. God Help the King.

THURSDAY

And now to business. The President will head to Chequers to meet with the Prime Minister – and both leaders will no doubt come armed with an agenda.

After the usual pleasantries, the pair will sit down for a bilateral meeting, which is to be followed by a joint press conference. This will be one to watch, and not least for the clash of characters between Trump and Starmer.

There are plenty of awkward questions – not least around the Epstein saga following Mandelson’s exit – that could dampen the mood.

Whatever happens, after a fraught few weeks for the PM, Starmer needs this visit to go off without a hitch. But a visit from Donald Trump presents a metaphorical minefield.