MPs pay tribute to Angela Rayner as she delivers resignation speech

Angela Rayner has received plaudits from her Labour parliamentary colleagues after delivering her resignation speech in the House of Commons.

In her first address in the chamber since leaving the cabinet in the midst of a scandal over unpaid stamp duty, Rayner said she recognised senior politicians should be held to the “highest standard of transparency and accountability” and said her error had been an “honestly made mistake” – but said: “When you make a mistake, you take responsibility.”

She also confirmed that she is co-operating with HMRC over the unpaid tax, thought to be in excess of £40,000.

“There is no excuse not to pay taxes owed and I will do so,” she said.

“Parents with a disabled child with a trust who divorce and seek different properties face a complex tax position. If there is one good thing that can come out of this, I hope that other families in the situation may now be aware of that and avoid getting in the position I am now in.”

Rayner said it had been a “privilege… to serve at the highest level of government” for the chance to change people’s lives.

“I know the power of politics to change lives, because it changed my own. The last Labour government gave me the foundation to build a better life for me and my young son.”

She got emotional when talking about responding to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in her previous role as Housing Secretary, describing it as a “solemn duty [and a] humbling experience – a stark reminder of what happens when we forget who we’re here to serve”.

Rayner promised to continue to bring “determination, commitment and my socialist values to this House” while representing her constituents in Ashton-under-Lyme.

“In each generation, it has fallen to a Labour government to strengthen the hand of working people. In 1945, it was maternity pay, the NHS and Homes for Heroes out of the ruins of war. In the 1970s, it was Barbara Castle and the fight for equal pay. And in the 90s, it was the national minimum wage.

“Despite the opposition, because of the work of this Labour government, we have the opportunity to write a new chapter of justice and fairness for working people.”

‘She will continue to be a strong voice for Labour’

Both of the candidates vying to succeed her as deputy Labour leader, Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell, praised Rayner’s speech.

Powell described the address as a “powerful speech” and said: “She reminds us of the power of progressive politics to change lives, like it did for her. She will continue to be a very strong voice for Labour. I’ve felt so much love for Ange in our movement these last few weeks.”

Phillipson said she was “honoured” to be in the chamber for “a brilliant statement by my friend, Angela Rayner”.

“She is and will remain an inspiration across our movement,” she said.

Fellow Greater Manchester MP Elsie Blundell said Rayner had delivered a “truly moving speech” and said: “Her love of country, devotion to our movement and commitment to our committees are unrivalled. I know that she has so much to contribute.”

Justin Madders, who had served as the parliamentary under-secretary of state for employment rights until September, said: “It was an honour to be in the chamber for the statement following her resignation. It was a speech that showed leadership – rightly accepting responsibility but also setting out her proud record in Government, showing the difference a Labour government can make.”

