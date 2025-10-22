Final messages to Labour members from deputy leadership candidate Bridget Phillipson

Throughout the race to be Labour’s Deputy Leader, LabourList have published a range of pieces from supporters of both candidates, as well as offering a platform to both candidates to share their pitch to Labour members.

Last year we won the election by coming together. We fought for change together, for the change you, our members, wanted to see in our country. Change this government is delivering.

But make no mistake, we’re in the fight of our lives, starting with next year in Scotland, in Wales and in English local elections. We know that voters are impatient for the change we promised. I am too. So I want us to go further and faster.

READ MORE: ‘A mandate to do more’: Unity, pride and beating Reform – the LabourList deputy leadership interview with Bridget Phillipson

I want us to tell the story about the change we’re bringing, change only Labour can achieve, with pride.

I know we’ve got things wrong: I’ve been the first to admit it – and as deputy leader, I’ll challenge us to be better, right at the heart of government, not by shouting from the side lines.

Because all that will achieve will be to fill the right-wing papers, embolden our opponents and slow down the work of government. That’s the last thing we need: divided parties simply don’t win elections.

We all know Reform are a clear and present danger which we can’t ignore – so are the Greens peddling their false hope.

But we’re not going to beat them by having spats in public. We’re not going to beat them by throwing rocks at the leadership just as we’re not going to beat them by straying from our values.

We’re going to beat them by coming together, by not fixating on the things we’ve got wrong, but by shouting about the things we’ve got right.

Because if we don’t shout about them, our opponents certainly won’t.

Just look at what we’ve already achieved together: a new deal for working people. An end to no fault evictions. New affordable homes and social housing. More GP appointments. Shorter waiting times. Free breakfast clubs.

Free school meals for half a million more children. More funded childcare saving families £7,500 and giving children the best start in life. Sure Start revived for a new generation.

That’s just the start. I want the mandate to do more – to secure workers’ rights, to smash child poverty once and for all. And to give Labour members a direct voice at the cabinet table and change our party so that voice is heard loud and clear.

With your backing I’ll unite the party, deliver that change and secure the second term we all need – and working people deserve.

