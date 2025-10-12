‘Jews and Muslims in Britain understand that the real enemy is not each other’

I spent most of Yom Kippur fretting, unable to find out if my nephew – a congregant at the Heaton Park Synagogue – had been murdered or injured. Thankfully it was neither. Two days later I had to hope other family members would escape arrest attending their weekly Palestine Action demos.

My story is not untypical. If you think Jews are not short of enemies abroad you should hear how we argue among ourselves. The fall-out from October 7 is only the latest in a long line of Middle Eastern confrontations that have divided our small but vociferous community for decades.

The Suez Crisis of 1956, the 1967 Six Day War, 1973 Yom Kippur War, the Beirut massacre, the Intifada… I could go on. British Jews have stumbled from one crisis to another in fractious disagreement.

Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it does. Half a century of struggling with the issue has taught me that hope is followed by disappointment sure as night follows day.

Why then am I writing today, as a peace process is being dictated by a pair of ageing right-wing demagogues primarily interested in keeping themselves out of jail, with the slightest sense of optimism?

How can I argue, with a straight face, that the current situation offers not just the possibility of an end to the Israeli bombardment of civilians in Gaza but a positive way forward for the Labour Party?

The answer comes from my family. We may cover the entire spectrum of opinion on Israel and Palestine and disagree fundamentally, but we still talk to each other about it.

Labour’s bitter battles over Palestine had been simmering for decades but like the Tories and Europe, we were able suppress them until 2015.

Corbyn’s election was the intellectual left’s Brexit moment, Palestine its obsession. We were all expected to swear unquestioning allegiance to the leader. This was a difficult time for left-wing Jews in the party, many of whom had been actively supporting pro-Palestinian groups for years but were wary of Corbyn’s relationship with Hamas and Hizbollah.

What kept me in my local party, despite the hostility I faced, was the unwavering support I received from Muslim colleagues, most of whom were equally suspicious of those friendships.

Muslims have been struggling themselves for the last two years. Imams have been working closely with local Police since October 7 and have done a brilliant job across the country in keeping the angry young men in their mosques out of serious trouble.

Many of these younger congregants have been radicalised by jihadi groups and men like Andrew Tate, who is a popular figure among the most extreme Islamists for his attitude towards women.

As chance would have it, last Sunday was ‘National Visit My Mosque’ day, a celebration that’s been going since 2015. After the attack on Heaton Park synagogue it was heartening to see so many members of my Jewish community turning up to our local mosque in solidarity.

In his conference speech Sir Keir Starmer broke with years of silence on the importance of community politics to talk passionately about their power and strength.

His honest raising of the issue of white working class alienation attempted the kind of tricky tightrope walking around Labour tribes that Imams and Rabbis face every day in their own politically diverse communities.

The recognition of Palestine is being largely ignored but its significance can’t be overstated. Extreme voices on both sides scoff – it came too late for pro-Palestinians and shouldn’t have come at all for some Jews. But for the majority on both sides it represents a chance to come together, to repair relationships that have been damaged by middle Eastern politics and racism in our own country.

It’s the same for Labour. Party leaders should be talking to Muslim MPs who might have been thinking of defecting. This is a big moment, big enough for Netanyahu to accuse Starmer of siding with terrorists.

Jewish members who have struggled with the appalling policies of Netanyahu’s government can now be more vocal in our support for Labour’s recognition. Although he won’t say it aloud, Trump’s peace plan is also effectively the US recognising Palestine. The proposal for two independent states has always been resisted most vociferously by the biggest opponents of peace, Netanyahu’s government and Hamas.

Jews and Muslims in Britain understand that the real enemy is not each other but the man who is being talked of as our next Prime Minister. We’re right to worry about the effect of social media and opposition faced from all sides but nothing defeats extremists better than the slow, painstaking effort of building communities who for all their disagreements are happy to live side by side.

How likely is Trump’s process to succeed? I’m not holding my breath. But as Gazan doctor Jazr Kawkby told a gathering of peace activists in London last weekend – there’s no viable alternative. “The time has come to build a shared future rooted in justice, equality, and self-determination for all Palestinians and Israelis.”

UK Labour is now perfectly placed to help with this.