Rogue water companies could face fines of £500,000 under new Labour plans

Water companies that commit environmental offences could soon face fines of up to £500,000 under fresh options being considered by the government.

The proposed changes may also see standards of proof for minor and moderate offences reduced from criminal to civil as part of a plan to better hold rogue companies to account.

Cleaning up Britain’s rivers and taking a tougher line against polluters was a Labour manifesto pledge in 2024.

DEFRA Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “I share the public’s anger at the current state of our water system, and this government is taking decisive action.

“I want to give the Environment Agency the teeth it needs to tackle all rule breaking.

With new, automatic and tougher penalties for water companies, there will be swift consequences for offences – including not treating sewage to the required standard and maintenance failures.”

The government is also set to consult on introducing automatic penalties – comparable to speeding tickets – for “specific and obvious breaches” of environmental laws.

Proposed figures for this penalty under consideration include £10,000, £15,000 and £20,000.

These fines would be levied for breaches such as failing to report a significant pollution incident within four hours or the use of an emergency overflow more than three times in one year.

If the new civil standard for minor and moderate offences were adopted, the penalties range from £350,000 to as much as £500,000. These offences include failure to maintain equipment, not emptying storm tanks and certain categories of pollution incidents.

The government noted that 98% of permit breaches in the last year fell into the “minor” category.

Environment Agency Chair, Alan Lovell, said: “We are dedicated to making sure water companies take full responsibility for environmental harm.

“These changes would be a welcome boost to our current enforcement powers and allow us to deliver swifter and more appropriate penalties.

“Through a larger workforce and upgraded digital tools, we can deter poor performance and achieve a cleaner water environment for communities and nature.”

