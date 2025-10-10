Half-way point in rail nationalisation as Greater Anglia returns to public hands

Train services operated by Greater Anglia will be brought into public ownership this weekend, marking the half-way point in the nationalisation of the nation’s rail network.

Public ownership of the railways was one of the key pledges Labour made upon its return to office last year, with promises to improve services and drive down fares.

As Greater Anglia services transfer into public ownership on Sunday, almost half of rail passenger journeys that Great British Railways will ultimately be responsible for will be operated by publicly owned companies.

The rail operator, which covers routes across the East of England and parts of London, boasts being the country’s most punctual service.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “From this Sunday, passengers commuting into Norwich or heading for a day out in Cambridge will be travelling on services that are owned by the public, and run with their interests front of mind.

“We’re reforming a fragmented system and laying the foundations for a more reliable, efficient and accountable railway – one that puts passengers first and delivers the high standards they rightly expect.”

It comes after South Western Railways and c2c were both returned to public ownership earlier in the year. West Midland Trains and Govia Thameslink Railway are expected to follow suit in 2026, meaning that eight out of ten passenger rail journeys will be on publicly owned services by the middle of next year.

Martin Beable, managing director for Greater Anglia, said: “I am very proud of what we have achieved here in East Anglia over the past thirteen years, significantly improving standards, investing in a complete fleet of new trains, and working closely with the local community.

“Moving into public ownership is an exciting opportunity to build on this success. By working more closely with the wider family of publicly owned operators, we can share expertise, drive innovation, and deliver even better journeys for our passengers across the Anglia region.

“This transition also brings us one step closer to Great British Railways – a simpler, more unified network that puts passengers at its heart. Together, we can create a railway that drives growth, sustainability, and pride for the communities we serve and right across the UK.”

