Letters to the Editor – week ending 26th October 2025

Labour campaign ideas

2 suggestions for Labour campaigns

Greens are not green

Zack Polanski on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg did not once refer to his party’s green agenda. He and the Green Party should be called out for abandoning their green and environmental principles which were the basis of their party and membership hitherto

The Greens are potentially as big a threat to Labour as Reform especially in some areas like Bristol.

Labour against littering

There are lots of proposals about curbing litter and fly tipping etc

BUT residents want to see action on the ground.

Therefore, Labour members should be out litter picking (in Labour viz jackets) . Frankly, more effective to gain notice from voters, both visually and through social media . Standard/deep canvassing is a waste of time at present because voters are either not at home or busy and don’t want to talk politics and,if so, are often hostile and rude.

These are my personal views as a Labour member

(name and address supplied)

LabourList content and polling

Daniel Green’s article claims to reveal the progressive policies that Labour members want enacted. Apparently, these were identified by means of a poll which asked those surveyed ‘ to pick only one progressive policy for the government to enact. ‘ What Daniel fails to mention is that those polled were not asked to offer their own suggestions, but were required to select from policies presented by Labourlist. Would it not have been more revealing if Labourlist had asked the 1254 members, who, apparently, represent the Labour Party membership in this survey, to suggest their own priorities? I am sure the outcome, even following application of the complex weighting system, would have been a much more diverse response, which might have included such progressive policies as the alleviation of poverty, greater investment in the delivery of council housing and reversing the creeping privatisation of the NHS. Perhaps, though, those are not issues that editor Emma Burnell wants to include in her message to Rachel Reeves when she says. ‘Labour members have made clear what their priorities are – I hope the Chancellor is listening’

Carol Hayton

Hi

Why on earth is an article from an employee of a tory think tank founded by IDS of all people, the CJS published by Labourlist without challenge?

Of course the authors solution to the Neets issue is a tax break for businesses and to cut benefits for disabled people, He also engages in disability denial in its description of mental illness, and pushes the discredited ‘work will set you free’ fix for mental illness.

“To fund these proposals, Labour must finally grasp the nettle of welfare reform. The current approach to mental ill-health is too blunt. It treats less severe mental illnesses like unrecoverable physical conditions, when they are often driven by social factors that worklessness and welfare only exacerbate.”

This is the same shtick that the CJS has been pushing since its inception by Iain Duncan Smith.

I have no problem with articles that push different narratives, but they should be challenged especially when the proposals within are nothing new and have already failed when pursued indeed the source is an employee of a conservative think tank that has pushed policies of austerity that have harmed so many of us disabled people.

I hope you have commissioned a response article that takes to task the same old neoliberalism that has caused so much harm to so many people.

Regards

Mx Jonothon Laycock

Workington

Cumbria

[Response from the Editor: It is important that we are as transparent as possible with our readers so I will try to address both of these questions.

Choosing questions and approaches for our polling can be a complicated process. This polling was trying to gauge ahead of the budget not just how Labour members are feeling on a range of issues but the strength of that feeling. We are really lucky in our partnership with Survation to be given access to ask a number of questions on a regular basis but we have to be clear on what our capacity is – and isn’t – when it comes to analysing that data.

If we had asked an open ended question, the data would be much harder to analyse. For example, we might get very similar proposals that are worded differently enough that they would have to be counted separately. This might then artificially undercount the strength of feeling on the broader issue.

The policies we chose were reflective of what we as a team were hearing about from Labour members and what our previous polling had revealed. They were also heavily (though not exclusively) focused on areas that have been debated in the run up to next month’s budget and that have been particularly contentious in recent months. However, we will continue to publish articles on every aspect of the debate on the NHS and I also happen to know we are publishing a piece this week from one of our columnists on social and council housing.

On publishing the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) article I want to separate the content from the source. There are some sources I wouldn’t take a piece from – Tory or Reform elected officials for example. The CSJ is an independent think tank that, while founded by Iain Duncan Smith, does cross party work and even has a Labour MP on its board. As such, I am happy for us to publish comment pieces from them whether I agree with them or not.

On the content I am always happy to publish content I agree with, disagree with and have no strong feelings about as long as it is interesting, well argued and on a topic of interest to our readers – even if only for them to passionately disagree. If anyone would like to pitch me a rebuttal article that fits these criteria, I would be delighted to publish it. Please email [email protected]]

County first?

Hi, As a Labour Party member I wholeheartedly agree with the sentiment expressed in your latest email that “Country first, party second is the right approach for a serious governing party” and I agree also with the your implied assertion that this is where the PLP Leadership diverges from the views of the membership but definitely do not agree that this is operating in the way you suggest. It is on this very point where the Parliamentary Laeadership is woefully letting not only the membership, but also the whole country, down. Instead of doing what is right for the country and the electorate living here we are led by a small group who appear to be totally besotted with whatever idiotic policy, priority, or issue which is currently being raised by an increasingly (true if difficult to believe this is true) right wing press plus the Musk platform. There is almost zero real structural and fundamental change of the type needed to deliver positive (albeit long term) change required by the country. The leadership hops from one more or less confected issue to another chasing popularity with readers of the Mail and followers of Musk when they should be showing real and bold leadership to bring about real change. They seem to be doing this on the basis that keeping themselves, as individuals, in power is vastly more important than the party members (whether those inside or outside parliament) and with scarcely a thought for the benefit of the country. They are far more interested in attacking internal debate in their rather sad and infantile attacks on those who think more progressively, wherever they come from. The people who do speak positively and progressively on behalf of the country are either suspended (eg Rachael Maskell) or briefed against and attempts made to marginalise them (eg Burnham) Sir Keir Starmer’s little leadership group is the very antithesis of the leadership of that of a “serious governing party”. They should be working with Burnham and Maskell not vilifying them. Their petty vindictive nature has now even extended to the sadly divisive attacks on Powell by Phillipson. If Lucy Powell’s views are so unpalatable for the leadership then this is pretty much conclusive proof that they have no desire or inclination to prioritise anyone other than their own desire as individuals to cling onto power. This will ultimately and inevitably be self destructive. Yours in solidarity John Dunn PS I think that’s you might perhaps, after reading the foregoing, think that I am another embittered Corbyn supporter. I would just like to disabuse you of that notion. When Corbyn first stood for leadership my intention was to vote for Burnham. Unfortunately he performed so badly during the leadership campaign (rabbit & headlights spring to mind) that I did not vote for him. I can’t even remember who I did end up voting for. When Corbyn stood down and the leadership election resulted I thought and spoke very positively of Starmer. This was not only as a result of his campaign but I was a little bit aware of his professional legal history (in his pre DPP days). I did not vote for RLB and think I gave my first choice to Nandy with possibly Starmer as second. I could not I think be more disappointed with the pair of them.

Good morning,

First of all thank you so much for Labourlist.

I’m constantly angry/upset and frightened at how much Starmer’s government is controlling this country including Labour appointments when it comes to overriding local community’s wishes, ie Mayoral candidates, members standing for elections for MPs

But more so about their shocking picking away at our freedoms to demonstrate etc. George Monbiot wrote an excellent article about this recently.

How do we fight back? As Monbiot pointed out, if we are not allowed to demonstrate near any place of worship that knocks out most of the UK. But there is so much more.

Hugo Young (Guardian journalist) wrote about 40 years ago “Never take democracy for granted”. He went on to say that it is chipped away almost without our noticing it. But once it’s gone we can’t get it back. I refer again to George Monbiot’s article. This government if taking a wrecking bar to our country.

Judith Perks

Monmouth

(Labour member)

