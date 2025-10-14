‘Sussex deserves a mayor who is a real person for real people’

CLPs in Sussex are nominating applicants seeking to become Labour’s candidate for the first Sussex mayoral election next year. You can find articles written by the other three applicants here.

I’m standing to become Mayor of Sussex because I care about it and about the people who live here. Sussex isn’t just any old place; it is my home. I’ve built my life, my career, and my political values – it’s where I’ve learned what really matters.

From the buzz of Brighton and Lewes to the quiet charm of Chichester, I’ve met people from all walks of life who want the same thing: a fairer, more compassionate Sussex that works for everyone. I have experienced many challenges and have had many celebrations.

My commitment to Sussex runs deeper than geography. It’s rooted in service. I’ve spent time working in children’s homes across the county, supporting some of the most vulnerable young people in our society. Those experiences taught me about resilience, compassion, and the difference good support can make. I’ve also served as a councillor and as leader of the Labour group, learning first-hand what it takes to deliver for local people, to bring people together, and to turn ideas into action.

I believe I can win the election. I can unite the membership across the whole of Sussex and have UK reform, the Tories and other parties eating out of my hands and begging to surrender!

I want to be a Mayor who is visible, connected, and approachable. Someone people can actually talk to, not just send emails to and hope for the best! I want to champion policies that create opportunities for young people, make transport affordable, protect the environment, and ensure that public services reflect the needs of every community in Sussex. But most of all, I want to make people feel like they matter – and that their voices are heard.

I also want to inspire others to get involved in politics. Too often, people think it’s a closed club or that “you have to be a certain type of person” to step up. That’s simply not true. Leadership isn’t about privilege; it’s about commitment, passion, and the willingness to work hard for your community. If you care about your town, your neighbourhood, or your circles, you can make a difference. I want people, especially young people and women, to realise that politics isn’t intimidating – it’s a place to roll up your sleeves and do something real. You can do it. No matter what your background it.

I bring a lot of experience to this role, but I also bring energy, empathy, and a willingness to get stuck in. I’m a trade unionist, former union representative, and experienced campaigner. I’ve spent years standing up for workers, negotiating for fairness, and running campaigns that deliver results. I’ve been involved in countless local campaigns across Sussex. I’ve also served as Deputy Mayor and ceremonial Mayor, learning how to represent people from all walks of life with respect and authority.

Our leaders should be human, not just about titles. I don’t just direct I lead from the front. You’ll see me knocking on doors, talking to people in the street, or listening at community events. I focus on empowering people, giving them clear roles, support, and a sense of ownership. When people feel involved and valued, they campaign harder, speak authentically to residents, and help make Sussex a better place. Real people deserve a real leader!

Outside politics, I’ve had experiences that help me connect with people in Sussex in a real way. As an English teacher, I learned to communicate clearly, listen actively, and adapt to different audiences. My studies in English and Social History taught me to understand communities, analyse challenges, and think creatively about solutions. And my life experience – navigating challenges, learning from mistakes, and celebrating small wins-has given me empathy and perspective that I bring to every decision I make.

At the heart of it, I want to be Mayor because I love Sussex and I want to give something back. I want to show that politics isn’t just about policies and committees – it’s about people, relationships, and making a real difference in everyday life. I want to be a Mayor who not only knows the area, but cares about it deeply; someone who fights for fairness, opportunity, and hope every day.

Sussex deserves a Mayor who is a real person for real people. That is me! I can deliver this.

