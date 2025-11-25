‘Homes for the ages’

This Labour Government inherited a country facing a housing crisis, with rising rents across the UK, soaring property prices, and a lack of social and affordable housing.

That’s why I was proud to campaign in my Shipley constituency during last year’s general election on Labour’s bold pledge to build 1.5 million new homes over the course of the next Parliament. This is an ambitious target aimed at addressing one of the most pressing issues our country faces today, and I am proud to support it.

As we crack on with the planning and construction of the new homes, however, they must be designed for the future. While thought is given to build homes that are climate resilient and contribute to our goals of net zero, it is crucial that we do not lose sight of another issue that faces us – our ageing population.

READ MORE: Renters’ rights reforms to come into force from May 2026

According to data published by the Centre for Ageing Better, nearly one in five people in the UK are aged 65 or older. By 2065, this figure is projected to exceed a quarter of the entire British population, with nearly half of the country expected to be aged 50 or older. This age shift should not be ignored. To effectively address the current housing crisis, we must build homes that will last a life time, that are that are accessible and adaptable for people as they age, and that give older people options to down size.

In their excellent report this week, Forward Planning, the Fabian Society and Centre for Ageing Better paint a stark picture of the poor state of the homes in which older owner-occupiers live. As many as eight in ten of those over aged 55 live in a poor quality home. They make the case that better quality homes for older people would improve health, promote independent living, and free up existing larger properties for younger families.

It might seem counterintuitive when we think of Generation Rent and the challenges of young families affording a home, to build new homes for older people. But there is untapped demand – older home owners struggle to find a home that meets all their needs.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

The report goes on to set out measures to deliver decent, accessible and adaptable homes to enable us all to age well. The action that stands out as the one a Labour government could deliver and leave a legacy for decades to come would be to build all new homes to higher accessibility standards, known as the M4(2) housing standard. I have been urging the government to implement these over the last 17 months, even asking the Prime Minister about this exact issue during my first chance to ask a question to him at PMQs.

Making this standard mandatory would require all new builds to include step-free access, wider doorways and corridors, accessible stairs, adaptable sanitary facilities, and a living area on the entrance level. This approach makes it easier to adapt homes to meet the changing needs of occupants without necessitating major alterations. Older people can live independently for longer, reducing the pressure on our health and social care services by enabling more care to be provided at home as people age. These homes benefit everyone – they are more visitable for friends and family and make it easier to manage a buggy or a bike.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.

It’s essential to consider not only the house’s design but also its location. Through my decades of experience in improving outcomes and support for older people and people with disabilities, I have learned how crucial it is to live in communities where you are known and know people. Being close to amenities and public transport also helps one to stay connected and avoid isolation.

So as Labour delivers its ambition to “Build baby build!”, let’s keep in mind the baby boomers, and build accessible and adaptable homes that will last the test of time.