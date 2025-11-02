Letters to the Editor – week ending 2nd November 2025

Read what people have been writing to our editor about this week. Find out how to share your own views here.

Deputy Leadership Contest – last words from you

I read with interest the round up of Lucy Powells victory.Here are my observations: The support for Bridget was around blind loyalty and not a considered understanding of efficient and thoughtful governing. Bridget already has two portfolios which in my opinion is one too many. As a member and elected representative we need to change the political playbook not mirror previous administrations. No individual should have more than one portfolio there are some very talented individuals on the back benches who can bring life experience to a number of the critical departments.When I challenged other members on the multiple portfolio approach there was a lack of understanding when it comes to government department mechanics. Secondly the team in number 10 is seen as elitist with McSweeney trying to emulate Campbell. As a marker, Campbell has done more damage to the reputation of government mechanics than most and now sees fit to sit in judgement of others. We as a party don’t seem to have the common touch anymore, who are the sound boards number 10 is using? If you have been in parliament over ten years you are part of the establishment no matter what your background is this that’s alienating committed politicians from the rest of the population. Finally, Lucy Powell has a huge opportunity to mould our party back to a point of caring, considered, fair and operating with high morality. Thanks Murrae Blair-Park

Leicestershire

Caerphilly Now

Dear Emma

Luke Akehurst, in his article, makes it clear that he supports tactical voting when it is obvious Labour can’t win.

His words – “The upside to the Caerphilly result is that it showed Reform can be beaten by widespread tactical voting in this kind of seat.”

In 2017, I was thrown out of the Party for advocating tactical voting, to rid us of a Conservative MP in Bath, where every one knew there was not a snowballs chance in hell of the Labour candidate getting elected.

Will we now be hearing that Luke Akehurst is to face the same fate?

Yours sincerely

David Lucas

Bath

Dear friends I was not a little surprised to read Luke Akehurst’s piece on the north – and the threat posed by Reform. Fancy asking him to comment! Mr Akehurst is, in my opinion, a perfect example of the way in which the Labour Party has taken its working class voters for granted. He was apparently imposed on a Durham constituency with hardly a whisper of support and with no prior connection. If the Labour Party persists in using its ‘safe’ seats as political rewards for its apparatchiks, don’t be amazed if the Labour vote collapses. Phil Lee

Nottingham

