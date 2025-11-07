BREAKING: Labour whip restored to four ‘welfare rebel’ MPs

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman, and Rachael Maskell have all had the Labour whip restored today.

It is understood the MPs spoke with the Chief Whip, Jonathan Reynolds, today and have had the Labour whip restored, following a review of their recent conduct.

All four had the whip removed for ‘repeated breaches of discipline’ in July after they had voted against the final welfare bill.

Leishman has been a thorn in the government’s side over the Grangemouth refinery as well as a range of social issues, Hinchliff led a rebellion on planning, and Duncan-Jordan, who was one of the earliest critics of winter fuel.

In a statement, Rachel Maskell said: “I am grateful that the whip has rightfully been restored and want to especially thank all those who have been so kind to me over the last few months. I am Labour to the core and will always stand up for Labour values, to be a voice for those in need and to seek justice at every opportunity. I will continue to work hard for my constituents in York as their Labour and Cooperative MP.

“I recognise the heavy responsibility on Labour to repair our public services and economy after 14 disastrous years and above all to lift people out of poverty. With 4.5m children living in poverty tonight, I am focused on ensuring they have the very best start in life.”

Alloa and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman said it was “good to be back” in the Parliamentary Labour Party and said: “There will always be disagreements in politics, what defines us is how we resolve them.

“As I have maintained over the past months – I am a proud Labour Party member and having the whip restored was hugely important not just to me, but also to local grassroots members and the communities I serve.

“That is because I believe that the Labour Party is the most likely vehicle to achieve the changes we desperately need, redistributing wealth and power in society, benefiting the working class.

“I will continue to work hard for all my constituents whilst campaigning to ensure that this government raises ordinary people’s living standards.”

North East Hertfordshire MP Chris Hinchliff also said he was pleased to return to the PLP and said: “My focus remains on serving the communities of North East Hertfordshire and contributing to Labour’s historic mission to create a society that puts people and nature before profit.”

Neil Duncan-Jordan, MP for Poole, said he will “continue working hard for my constituents in Poole and standing up for Labour values – tackling poverty, raising living standards and building a fairer society”.

New organisation Mainstream said: “Mainstream’s Interim Council welcomes that the Labour whip has been restored to Rachael Maskell, Chris Hinchliff, Neil Duncan-Jordan and Brian Leishman.

“Our two co-founding organisations, Compass and Open Labour, strongly opposed the withdrawal of the whip from the four MPs, whose only crime was defending the commitment to social justice that our party was founded on. The suspension of the whip from members of the PLP must only ever be an absolute last resort.

“To transform the country and take on Reform, Labour must draw upon the energy and talents of its whole movement. Only then will we make good on our promise of change, taking action against the scourge of child poverty, tackling climate chaos, improving living standards and ensuring communities across the UK feel hope again.”

Momentum Co-Chair, Sasha das Gupta, said” “This is fantastic news. Congratulations to these four MPs who put principle before their careers and opposed the Government’s dreadful welfare cuts. They should never have had the whip suspended in the first place.”

However, one anonymous MP (widely considered on the left of the party) said: “I generally think our party should be as pluralistic as possible. But Brian can be self-aggrandising and gave a speech this week saying he was more interested in criticising Labour than the Tories”

