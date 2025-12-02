Senedd elections 2026: Who are Welsh Labour’s candidates?

Selection for Labour’s candidates for next year’s Senedd elections is well underway, with dozens chosen so far across the nation.

Labour’s selections are based on the 16 new larger constituency boundaries, each with Welsh names, which will be contested using a new proportional list voting system.

With less than six months to go until the Senedd election, here is a list of the Welsh Labour candidates selected so far – we will update this page as more are announced.

Candidates are listed in ranking order, unless otherwise stated.

If you know of any other candidates not on this list, please let us know at [email protected].

Afan Ogwr Rhondda

Huw Irranca-Davies MS Buffy Williams MS David Rees MS Stephanie Grimshaw Lisa Pritchard Elaine Winstanley Dilwar Ali Tamasree Mukhopadhyay

Bangor Conwy Mon

Joanna Stallard Emily Owen Margaret Lewis Rebecca Gibbons Huw Vaughan Jones Natasha Jose

Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhumni

Alun Davies MS

other candidates TBC

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd

Mahaboob Basha Alex Sims Sarah Thomas Elliot Wigfall Cyriac George Chelsea Edwards Morgan Pritchard

Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf

Shav Taj Jackie Jones Dan De’Ath Sarah Merry Jen Burke Lee Bridgeman Matt Hexter Bernie Bowen-Thomson

Caerdydd Penarth

Huw Thomas Ruba Sivagnanam Peter Bradbury Steve Brooks Mutale Merrill Kanaya Singh Helen Gunter Laura Rochefort

Casnewydd Islwyn

Jayne Bryant Rhianon Passmore Chris Carter Rhian Howells Julie Sangani Stephen Marshall David Chinnick

Ceredigion Penfro

Eluned Morgan MS (First Minister) Marc Tierney Joshua Phillips Margaret Anghared Greenaway Tansaim Hussain-Gul Luke Davies-Jones Peter Huw Jenkins

Clwyd

Hannah Blythyn MS Carolyn Thomas MS Crispin Jones Ellen Jones Rajeev Metri Catherine Claydon Arran Fearn Cheryl Williams

Fflint Wrecsam

Ken Skates MS Jack Sargeant MS Corin Jarvis Norma Ann Davies George Stephen Thomas Tracey Jane Sutton-Postlewaite Richard James Brookes Malcom Nicholls

Gwynedd Maldwyn

Ian Parry Dawn McGuinness Steffan Chambers Dana Davies Kim Bryan Mathew Norman Morgan Peters Gareth Parry

Gwyr Abertawe

Mike Hedges MS Rob Stewart Rebecca Fogarty Rebecca Francis-Davies Sara Faye Kemba Hadaway-Morgan Patience Bentu Vic Holland

Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg

Sarah Murphy Huw David Carys Stallard Jonathan Cox Jon-Paul Blundell Helen Payne Rhys Goode Neelo Farr

Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr

Vikki Howells MS Lloyd Watkins Chris Binding Mitch Theaker Mustapha Maohoub Anna Williams-Price Jane Gebbie

Sir Fynwr Torfaen

Lynne Neagle MS Anthony Hunt Laura Wright Catrin Maby Ben Callard Nick Byrne Su McConnel

Sir Gaerfyrddin

Calum Higgins Dawn Evans Martyn Palfreman David Darkin Lewis Davies Andrew McPherson

