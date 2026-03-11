‘Be real Labour’: Unite cuts Labour affiliation fee by 40% and hits out at government

Trade union Unite has cut its affiliation fee to the Labour Party by 40 percent, amounting to a £580,000 drop in funding for the party.

As the union marks the first anniversary of the Birmingham bin strike, Unite has hit out at Labour’s “incompetent behaviour” over the industrial action and accused the local council of “dithering around a deal already scoped out by conciliation service Acas”.

Unite accused the Labour government of leaving British industry “fighting for its life”, with “oil and gas workers facing decimation, buy British defence promises broken, the public sector undervalued and the elderly and disabled under attack”.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite members are coming to the end of the line as far as Labour is concerned.

“Workers are scratching their heads asking whose side are Labour on, who do they really represent, because it certainly isn’t workers. Workers and communities are paying the price.

“Labour needs to wake up and smell the coffee. The cut in affiliation fee shows the anger of Unite members. Stop taking workers for granted, spine up, do your job and be real Labour.”

Unite, one the largest donors to the Labour Party, is also actively considering its future affiliation with the party, with a rules conference set to take place next year.

The union will also now formally consult with members on whether Unite should remain as an affiliate of Labour.

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.