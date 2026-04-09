‘France’s municipal elections are a warning Labour cannot ignore’

If you judge France by population, the left looks strong. Judge it by land area, and it has almost disappeared. The 2026 municipal elections did not produce a shock — but they revealed something more important: a country where political geography and social reality no longer align. For Labour, this matters. France shows what happens when a centre-left movement governs people but not places.

The centre left’s paradox

France’s Parti socialiste (PS) and the Greens (EELV) dominate the major cities. Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Lille and Strasbourg together represent roughly 55% of the country’s population, and the centre left has shown it can still win — and win convincingly — in these urban centres.

These victories matter. They demonstrate electoral strength, governing competence and the continued appeal of a progressive, pro-European project. But they also reveal a limit. The PS and EELV win — and almost without exception only win — when they visibly distance themselves from the far left La France Insoumise (LFI). Their urban coalitions depend on moderate, pluralist, pro-European voters who will not support an alliance perceived as erratic, sectarian or geopolitically ambiguous.

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Territorially, the centre left governs only a tiny fraction of France’s 35,000 communes according to the INSEE. Activist strength has not translated into presence in thousands of small towns and villages of rural and peri-urban France. The left has people, but it does not have places.

The territories nobody claimed

The collapse of the Parti Communiste Français (PCF) erased a class-rooted territorial left. Once governing over 200 towns, the PCF now governs a handful — a decline documented extensively by Le Monde. When economic structures dissolved, the territories became politically vacant.

Vierzon — communist since the Liberation — entered 2026 with no left or mainstream right list. A souverainiste coalition stepped in, fronted by a “non-political” local police officer while the real machinery operated behind him. The far right did not conquer Vierzon; the left vacated it. Research from the Fondation Jean-Jaurès has mapped how the decline of local party structures created politically vacant territories long before the The Rénovation Nationale (RN) — heir to Jean-Marie Le Pen’s Front National — arrived. When a party retreats from its historic territories, others — sometimes dangerous actors — fill the space.

How the RN actually works

The RN governs fewer than 75 communes, under 0.3% of the map, but its councillors sit in 84 départements. Low population density, high territorial spread. It does not need to win everywhere; it only needs to be present and shift the language of those who do win.

In Brittany, long resistant to the far right, RN councillors now sit in 11 communes. In Pontivy, a centre-right candidate won by adopting RN framing on immigration. To voters, distinctions blur. Activists move easily between RN, souverainiste and identitarian networks, some with documented ties to Russian geopolitical ecosystems — networks investigated by Le Monde.

When the centre right adopts far-right framing, the entire field moves — and the effect is amplified when the centre left follows suit.

The power of places nobody covers

Over forty years, France has seen a steady erosion of electoral competition, culminating in 2026: 68% of communes had a single list, rising above 80% in the smallest villages — a trend documented by Public Sénat. As party organisations weakened and candidate recruitment became harder, especially after the 2025 reform imposing parity and full lists even in tiny communes, uncontested elections became the rural norm. Political life continues, but without meaningful electoral choice, and national parties have largely disappeared.

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The institutional stakes are sharpest in the Senate which is elected by local councillors. Every commune, no matter how small, sends delegates. A village of 200 counts as much as a town of 20,000. The smallest communes — those dominated by single-list elections — are dramatically over-represented. This has long been a structural advantage for the traditional right, and now increasingly for the far right. Territory becomes power long before national vote share catches up.

Not polarisation — territorial sorting

The French working class has not disappeared. Its political infrastructure has — hollowed out alongside the manufacturing base that once anchored it. As the PCF’s networks dissolved and the PS retreated from small towns, the same territories became politically vacant. RN and other hard-right actors moved in — not because they were ideologically dominant, but because they showed up at the same time as the left-wing culture was becoming more distant, more educated and more alien. This is not left versus right; it is represented versus unrepresented territory.

LFI: sociologically broad, territorially narrow — and politically toxic

La France Insoumise shows the limits of a left strategy built on demographic blocs rather than territorial presence. It performs strongly among younger, diverse urban voters, yet governs fewer than 5% of the population and just 0.2% of communes.

Over the past forty years, the so-called “Muslim vote” has shifted from the PCF and PS toward abstention and, more recently, toward LFI. LFI proved unusually effective at articulating grievances linked to discrimination and the openly anti-Muslim campaigns of hard right politician like Zemmour and Le Pen — though this remains a socially diverse electorate whose behaviour cannot be reduced to a single bloc.

But LFI’s national appeal has been weakened by controversies that have alienated centre-left, centrist and independent urban voters: ambiguous positions on Islamist actors, repeated accusations of antisemitism, a confrontational stance toward the EU, and a foreign-policy line often perceived as indulgent toward Russia.

These episodes have fractured the left alliance and made LFI toxic to voters who might otherwise support a progressive coalition. A movement that mobilises voters but undermines its own credibility cannot build the broad, territorially rooted coalition required for durable power.

What Labour should take from this

The French left can still win cities — but it cannot govern a country from its cities alone. Rebuilding territorial presence means working with independents who already govern much of small-town France, developing a local project that treats those communities as part of the political core, and understanding that organisational presence is not a distraction from electoral strategy. It is the strategy.

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As Didier Eribon shows in Retour à Reims, the working class did not abandon the left so much as the left abandoned the social worlds that once anchored it. His sociological account of class desertion complements the municipal map: the emotional rupture he describes is now written across France’s territory.

This is also valid when it comes to minority urban votes, if Labour is seen to be adopting the language of Farage, then some votes will flock to the hard left. When representation disappears and political cultures crumble, politically vacant spaces become fertile ground for competing world-views.