Wes Streeting dominates airwaves on morning broadcast rounds in first months of 2026

Wes Streeting dominated the airwaves with the most broadcast rounds of any Cabinet minister in the first three months of 2026.

LabourList analysis found that the Health Secretary has been sent out to bat most often on radio and TV interviews over the last three months – with four appearances.

Five other ministers were close behind Streeting with three appearances each; Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Housing Secretary Steve Reed and Border Security Minister Alex Norris.

In total, 36 ministers of varying seniority have taken part in the media morning round in the first quarter of the year.

Streeting also holds the title of most broadcast round appearances since Labour took office in July 2024, with a total of 19 appearances over the last 20 months.

Pat McFadden and Yvette Cooper are joint second for broadcast rounds over the same period with 15 each, followed by Defence Secretary John Healey with 14 and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson with 13.

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Broken down by department, ministers from the Cabinet Office and Department of Health and Social Care have accrued seven appearances on broadcast rounds over the first three months of the year each.

Ministers from the Department of Education appeared five times over the first quarter, with five appearances each by ministers from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, the Home Office and the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The figures are based on analysis of Politico’s daily round-up of ministers scheduled to appear on behalf of the government.

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