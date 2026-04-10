Labour NEC elections: Full list of CLP rep contenders

Dozens of Labour members are standing as candidates for the party’s upcoming elections for the national executive committee.

Some 38 candidates are vying for a position on the NEC, with many more standing as representatives of minority groups and local government.

Candidates include former shadow cabinet minister Jonathan Ashworth, chair of Mainstream Kerry Postlewhite and former Labour candidate for Clacton Jovan Owusu-Nepaul.

Several current NEC representatives are also standing for re-election, including Abdi Duale, Cat Arnold, Jane Thomas, Peter Mason and Gemma Bolton.

However, two sitting delegates – Ann Black and Jessica Barnard – are not running for re-election. Both were elected in the first stage of the ballot in 2024.

Amongst other representatives positions up for election, outgoing Labour MS Michael Antoniw is one of the three candidates standing as the Welsh representative, alongside Ann Jones and David Smith.

The elections will be an important test of support for the party’s leadership, with left-wing slates of candidates seeking places of power to tip the balance of the committee in their favour.

The NEC is Labour’s ruling body, with responsibilities over the party’s strategic direction, enforcing party rules and overseeing policy development.

LabourList understands the elections will take place between July and September.

Mainstream

Soft left campaign group Mainstream are running on a platform of building a “democratic and pluralist” Labour Party that “champions a new politics rooted in transparency, participation, radical ambition for the communities Labour exists to serve”.

They are backing Cat Arnold, Kerry Postlewhite and Jovan Owusu-Nepaul as CLP representatives for the NEC election.

Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance

The Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance, a group of left-wing organisations including Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy (CLPD), are calling for a change in direction for the party in order to defeat the far-right at the next general election.

Their platform includes demands for a reversal in “creeping privatisation of our NHS”, a second Employment Rights Bill “that goes beyond the current diluted version”, suspending arms sales to Israel and an end to “attacks on dissenting voices within the party”.

They are backing Gemma Bolton, Yasmine Dar and Minesh Parekh as CLP representatives for the NEC election.

Labour to Win

Labour to Win is an umbrella organisation of Labour First and Progress, which sit on the right of the Labour Party.

Their ambition is to “keep Labour in power” in order to “deliver transformational change in government”, by “building the broadest possible coalition with everyone who believes a better future is possible under Labour for the country”.

For the CLP section of the NEC elections, Labour to Win are backing Angela Davies, Abdi Duale, Peter Mason and Jane Thomas.

Restoration

Restoration is a self-described “fraternity of populists, hopeful patriots and communitarians” within the mainstream left.

The group’s main goal is to “make Labour working class again” – ending regional wealth divides within England, restoring the prestige of traditional working class professions, and “keeping the Red Wall red” by creating an inclusive and meaningful democracy that activates non-voters in deindustrialised areas.

They are backing Andrew Achilleos, Jacob Croft, David Littlefair, Sam Theodoridi and Stella Tsantekidou as CLP representatives for the NEC election.

Many candidates are also standing who are not aligned to any slate. Individual statements for each candidate are available on the Labour Party website.

Full list of NEC CLP candidates (in alphabetical order):

Abdi Duale

Alex Kularatnam

Andrew Achilleos

Angela Davies

Anthony Mayo

Cat Arnold

Chinedu Ugwu

Colin Storey

Cyriac George

David Littlefair

Donald Roy

Gemma Bolton

George Davies

Jacob Croft

James Turnball

Jane Thomas

John Wiseman

Jon Ashworth

Jovan Owusu-Nepaul

Kerry Postlewhite

Minesh Parekh

Neeraj Patil

Nicu Ion

Pervez Qureshi

Peter Mason

Reza Rahnema

Sam Theodoridi

Satish Kumar Seniaray

Shiv Sama

Srikanth Panjala

Stella Tsantekidou

Susan Brierley

Tahir Malik

Tharmalingam Paskaran

William Smith

Yasmine Dar

Zahid Bhatti

Zahida Abbas Noori

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