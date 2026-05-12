‘Welsh Labour cannot survive on memory alone’

There is a story Welsh Labour has told itself for generations. That we are not just a political party in Wales, but part of the national fabric. A movement woven through communities, chapels, trade unions, miners’ institutes, rugby clubs and terraced streets.

For a long time, that story was true.

Welsh Labour was not simply elected in Wales. We belonged to Wales. And we shaped one another. It felt instinctive. Inherited almost. A political tradition passed between generations like language, memory or song.

But political traditions do not survive on sentiment alone.

And this election should finally end any comforting illusion that they do.

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The easy response would be to treat this as temporary turbulence. A difficult cycle. A reaction to stretched public services, economic pressure and wider dissatisfaction with politics.

There is truth in all of that. But only partial truth.

The deeper issue is that Welsh Labour is no longer automatically seen as the force carrying Wales towards its next chapter. In too many places, it is increasingly viewed as part of the establishment people are frustrated with.

That is the great danger for parties that govern for long periods.

They begin as insurgents. They end up as custodians.

You can see versions of this throughout political history. The long decline of dominant parties that once seemed immovable. Not defeated overnight but gradually hollowed out as voters stop seeing them as agents of change.

The Liberal Party after the First World War. The Social and Christian Democrats across Europe. Scottish Labour after devolution. Different countries, different circumstances, same underlying warning. Political loyalty weakens when parties begin to feel permanent.

Because permanence can breed caution.

That is part of what Welsh Labour now must confront honestly.

The campaign itself was not the problem. It rarely is. By professional standards, it was organised, disciplined and serious. Staff and volunteers worked extraordinarily hard.

The manifesto was good. It was costed. The events were slick and bright.

But politics is not only a test of organisation. It is a test of emotional connection and political purpose.

Too often these days, Labour sounds careful when voters want conviction. Defensive when people want urgency. Administrative when people want change they could actually feel around them.

Long periods in office can do that to political movements. They become better at managing problems than embodying hope.

The language changes first. The rough edges disappear. Then the sense of connection to the voters weakens.

Meanwhile, outside politics, the country changes faster than parties realise.

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People feel less secure than they did a decade ago. Less trusting of institutions. Less patient. More willing to abandon loyalties that once would have lasted a lifetime.

Younger voters, in particular, do not inherit political identity in the way previous generations often did. Loyalty, quite rightly, must be earned repeatedly.

That reality is uncomfortable for a movement built on historic allegiance. But it is reality, nonetheless.

None of this means Welsh Labour should panic or abandon its values.

There are no answers for us in Plaid Cymru’s romanticism, or Reform’s rage.

We need to regain the mantle of radicalism.

We need to rediscover a stronger sense of identity and urgency.

That means speaking more plainly. Listening more openly. Allowing more space for challenge and debate inside the movement itself. And reconnecting politics with the texture of everyday life. People don’t want ideology in an empty space; they want action to improve their lives.

Leadership debates will inevitably follow a result like this. So will arguments about Keir Starmer and UK Labour.

Some of those discussions matter.

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But it would be dangerously comforting to believe that changing individuals alone resolves deep structural political problems.

The harder truth is that Welsh Labour now faces a test that every long-governing movement eventually encounters. Can it renew itself before voters decide renewal must come from somewhere else?

History suggests that parties which answer that question honestly can survive for generations more.

Those who refuse usually discover that decline happens slowly at first, and then all at once.

Welsh Labour still has time.

But that time is short.