Forde update, NPF, by-elections and party conference – Labour NEC report

The national executive committee (NEC) gathered on Tuesday after an exhausting week, with by-elections followed by the National Policy Forum (NPF) in Nottingham, and thanked candidates, activists and staff for their phenomenal efforts. Warm tributes were paid to former general secretary Margaret McDonagh, Glenda Jackson and Bob Kerslake.

Forde report working group update

The NEC received an update on activity since March, including plans for training in awareness of anti-Black racism and Afrophobia and timescales for handling investigations and complaints. New codes of conduct for members and for leaders (MPs, peers, councillors, the national constitutional committee (NCC) and the NEC) were put forward.

I asked again about the recommended party-wide consultation to identify shared values and a healthy culture. Though there would be a survey of Constituency Labour Party (CLP) secretaries at some point, Forde was clear that this consultation should have preceded, not followed, adoption of the new codes. The Forde working group also wished to comment further as they had not met recently. So that the codes could be launched at the role-holders’ weekend on September 16th/17th, the NEC officers would sign off any changes agreed by the working group.

I did not object to anything in the papers, but two key areas were still missing. First, there was no mention of factionalism, a problem which cuts across specific forms of prejudice. Second, the focus was on individual rather than collective behaviour. The training package would be shared only with CLP chairs, who would be responsible for fostering inclusive meetings and for refreshing the procedure annually. If I was in the working group, I would have argued for involving all CLP officers.

I was also uneasy with encouraging formal complaints about any perceived departure from solidarity, tolerance and respect, except as a last resort. This could be used to settle scores and add to the 83% of complaints dismissed as trivial or not valid for other reasons. Others commented that the approach was excessively procedural and didn’t recognise the reality of abusive behaviour, including abuse of processes. Overloading the complaints system would disrupt our primary purpose of electing and supporting a Labour government.

National Policy Forum meeting

Anneliese Dodds, chair of the NPF, thanked everyone for laying the foundations of Labour’s manifesto. Members shared their experiences, and everyone who was actually present at the weekend, including most trade union comrades, was positive about their achievements and proud of the outcome. However, while proceedings were rightly confidential, lack of communication led to media focus on what Labour would not do, and members requested highlights illustrating the many significant policy improvements. Also, success should be celebrated. Winning Selby and Ainsty was seismic and should not be eclipsed by the more disappointing result in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Although I found the NPF constructive, it was hard to follow up areas in which I had not submitted amendments. On previous occasions, every attendee received all amendments, proposers, alternative wording and final outcomes, and I can trace the evolution of party thinking from 1999 through to 2014. This time, most representatives were only given papers covering topics on which they submitted amendments, and while the unions could co-operate across the entire agenda, other sections saw only a partial picture.

It was also the first NPF where we voted on a text without seeing it. I still do not have the wide-ranging package agreed by the unions at the last minute and do not like relying on Twitter for information. But there will be post-NPF discussions, drawing on institutional knowledge, so that next time is even better.

NPF and looking ahead to annual conference

I asked about relations between the NPF and annual conference, as there have been significant changes since 2014. Back then, conference motions were only accepted if they referred to “contemporary issues” not covered in NPF or NEC reports. Now there are no restrictions, and motions may conflict with Nottingham decisions, especially if they involve spending money. Conference has also gained the power to refer back sections of reports and policy papers. There is nowhere to refer them, as policy commissions have finished their work for this cycle, but it is in the rulebook. I hope this will be clarified soon.

General secretary’s report

General secretary David Evans said that the party was continuing to analyse results from May’s local elections, and from Selby and Uxbridge. Further by-elections were anticipated in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, Tamworth, perhaps Blackpool South, and Mid Bedfordshire, where Nadine Dorries said she would leave with “immediate effect” but is still there. These all provided learning opportunities for how to maximise the Labour vote, by not only identifying our support, but by persuading voters to switch to us. The party is ready for a general election, whether in May or in the autumn. The September meeting of the NEC would be held in Scotland to support our comrades in Rutherglen.

A highly successful residential training weekend had been held for parliamentary candidates and a further 94 seats at the less winnable end were open for selection. Expressions of interest are required by September 8th 2023, with selections under streamlined procedures in the autumn. Remaining selections would follow as soon as capacity permits. David would ensure that candidates seeking selection kept within the spending limit of £3,500 plus travel, accommodation, childcare, accessibility provision for disabled candidates and other personal expenses.

Membership, fundraising and new party headquarters

Paid-up membership had risen from 378,658 in May to 385,324, plus 13,871 in arrears, continuing at double the level from 2004 through 2015. For those interested in IT developments, the new version of Organise had been launched, with CLP secretaries helping to improve its implementation, and David had been assured that the membership systems would underpin a smooth transition to new Westminster boundaries after conference. CLPs have been promised access to their new members and wards by July 31st, and without this, they cannot define their branches by the party’s deadline of August 18th 2023.

Fundraising was going well, and exhibition stalls at annual conference were set to break all records. Many members have asked about visitors’ passes for national women’s conference on the Saturday, but decisions were still awaited on this and on the start time and the programme. I hope there will be space for all women members who wish to attend and that applications will open soon. The national women’s committee has continued to press for the importance of the women’s organisation to the party as a whole.

Finally, the party headquarters would move again in October, just 100 metres from the current Blackfriars building. I have lost count of the different offices since I joined the NEC but am full of admiration for the staff who continue to work through all the upheavals.

Leader’s report

Keir Starmer thanked everyone who contributed to the by-elections and the NPF. Secure economics and reform went hand in hand, and the party now had a solid footing for the general election going forward to conference. NEC members warned that this would be the nastiest campaign ever, with the Tories stoking culture wars and seeking to divide the country, demonising migrants, asylum-seekers and trans people. The lies had not stopped when Boris Johnson left, and Labour had to combine an effective critique with positive alternatives.

Keir agreed that we face toxic gutter politics. The Tories could not campaign on their dismal record, nor their succession of useless leaders, and we had to rise above them. The government had largely stopped functioning, and the risk of allowing them another five years had to be seen as outweighing the risk of giving Labour a chance. He also agreed that Labour had to work together at all levels, including regional mayors with their own mandate and councillors forced to make tough decisions as central funding was cut.

On ULEZ – the ultra-low emission zone blamed for failing to gain Uxbridge – governments were obliged to tackle dangerous pollution levels but should mitigate the impact on people hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

Scottish representatives warned that the SNP, masquerading as more left-wing than Labour, was weaponising recent statements on benefits in their campaign. Keir argued strongly that his five missions set out exactly what Labour stands for – for instance an NHS fit for the future, when the Tories have presided over 13 years of decline – and must be communicated effectively. Labour needed a larger swing than Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide to reach a one-seat majority, and that is far from guaranteed.

Deputy leader’s report

Angela Rayner was clear that agreements reached at the NPF in Nottingham would absolutely transform workers’ rights and thanked Anneliese Dodds for chairing the weekend so skilfully. The package had to be ready for government as well as for the campaign, with mechanisms to deliver within the first 100 days. Trade union representatives agreed and looked forward to continuing to work with her. I was impressed with her performances at Prime Minister’s Questions, mainly because she so clearly enjoys them.

By-elections and Labour’s campaign going forward

Finally, campaign director Morgan McSweeney gave an assessment of the last eight days, again warning against complacency. Selby was the best by-election result ever, a seat where it was initially claimed that only the Liberal Democrats could win, but in Uxbridge, Labour was on the wrong side of the ULEZ argument. We could only win by confronting difficult issues head on, but they cannot and should not derail Labour’s ambitious environmental policies or our radical programme for government.