Labour silent on non-battleground selections despite early GE risk and Lib Dem sniping

Another day, another Lib Dem snipe at Labour for dubbing somewhere a “non-battleground” seat – and another day’s frustration in many such Constituency Labour Parties they still lack candidates, despite Labour accelerating selections.

Last night it was MP Sarah Dyke, claiming on X: “Labour have officially declared that #Glastonbury & #Somerton is a “non-battleground” (i.e. unwinnable) seat for them at the next election.”

Similar Lib Dem claims have been made elsewhere, following Labour’s published ‘non-battleground’ list as part of an advertisement for candidates.

They have proved a headache for some local parties to rebut, with one activist telling LabourList they are “getting across and taking root”.

Some have had to issue public statements, including James Bull and Luke Viner, chairs of Ely and East Cambridgeshire and South Cambridgeshire, last month. They said some Lib Dems had “distorted ‘’non-battleground’ to mean ‘can’t win’. Nothing could be further from the truth”.