Labour selections: parliamentary candidates selected so far for the general election

Labour has made significant headway picking candidates in the run-up to the general election, but selection contests continue.

Here is our rolling list below of candidates selected so far by the party. This piece will be updated as further candidates are announced, so do check back for developments.

Last updated on March 21st.

Aberdeen North

Lynn Thomson was chosen as the Scottish Labour candidate for Aberdeen North. She is a councillor on Aberdeen City Council, representing Kincorth/Nigg/Cove ward. She serves as a Constituency Labour Party (CLP) rep for North East Scotland/Highlands & Islands on the party’s Scottish executive committee.

Aberdeen South

Tauqeer Malik has been selected as the next candidate for Aberdeen South. He is a councillor on Aberdeen City Council, representing Lower Deeside ward, and currently serves as leader of the Labour group.

Aidrie and Shotts

Kenneth Stevenson was chosen as the Scottish Labour candidate for Aidrie and Shotts. Stevenson has served as a councillor on North Lanarkshire council since 2017, representing Fortissat ward.

Aldershot

Alex Baker was picked as Labour’s candidate for Aldershot. She works as director of communities and sustainability at Battersea Power Station. Earlier in her career, she worked for the Co-operative Party, first as a political development officer and subsequently as a parliamentary officer.

Alloa and Grangemouth

Brian Leishman was chosen as the Scottish Labour candidate for Alloa and Grangemouth. He is a councillor on Perth and Kinross council, representing Perth City North ward.

Altrincham and Sale West

Members in Altrincham and Sale West opted for Ben Hartley as their next candidate. Hartley has been a councillor on Trafford council since 2019, representing Ashton upon Mersey ward. Outside of politics, he works as principal legal adviser to the General Medical Council.

Amber Valley

Members in Amber Valley picked Linsey Farnsworth as their next candidate. She is a councillor on Amber Valley Borough Council, representing Kilburn, Denby, Holbrook and Horsley ward. She has worked as a crown prosecutor for 20 years and now serves as an international liaison prosecutor.

Ashfield

Rhea Keehn was picked as the Labour candidate for Ashfield. She works as a compliance manager for Volkswagen Group. She previously contested Kettering at the 2015 election, coming second behind the Tory candidate.

Ashford

Sojan Joseph was picked as the Labour candidate for Ashford. He is a councillor on Ashford Borough Council, representing Aylesford and East Stour ward. He works in the NHS as a mental health nurse and has served as Ashford CLP’s BAME officer.

Aylesbury

Laura Kyrke-Smith was picked as the Labour candidate for Aylesbury. She is currently the UK executive director of the International Rescue Committee and is a board member of the Disasters Emergency Committee. She is a former chair of the Labour Campaign for International Development.

Ayr, Carrick, and Cumnock

Elaine Stewart was picked as the Scottish Labour candidate for Ayr, Carrick, and Cumnock. She is a councillor on East Ayrshire council, representing Doon Valley ward.

Basingstoke

Luke Murphy was selected for this seat in February 2024. Murphy works on housing and environmental policy for the IPPR think tank, and his research has influenced Labour policy stances. He was previously a political advisor to members of the shadow cabinet during Ed Miliband’s leadership. Murphy, a former Lambeth councillor, made the shortlist to be the Labour candidate in the 2021 Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election and also stood for the Beckenham and Penge seat last year.

Banbury

Sean Woodcock was chosen as Labour’s candidate for Banbury. He is the leader of the Labour group on Cherwell District Council, having served as a councillor since 2012.

Bangor Aberconwy

Claire Hughes was selected as the Welsh Labour candidate for Bangor Aberconwy. She is head of growth at software company Tahdah Verified Ltd and co-founder and head of growth at workspace company Pluto. She previously worked as digital communications lead for Labour during the 2016 Welsh Assembly election campaign, as well as working for Tom Watson during his time as deputy leader.

Barking

Leader of Barking and Dagenham council Darren Rodwell has been selected as the next Labour candidate for Barking. He has served on the council since 2010 and represents Northbury ward within the constituency.

Barrow and Furness

Barrow and Furness members selected Michelle Scrogham as their next candidate. Scrogham currently serves as mayor of Ulverston and vice-chair, membership for Barrow and Furness CLP. She is the owner of Pure, a retail business.

Basildon and Billericay

Alex Harrison was selected as the Labour candidate for Basildon and Billericay. He is the deputy leader of the Labour group on Basildon council and a councillor representing Lee Chapel North ward. He is also an organiser for Labour First.

Bassetlaw

Local members in Bassetlaw selected Jo White as their parliamentary candidate. White is deputy leader of Bassetlaw council. She has served on the council for ten years, nine of which she has spent as cabinet member for regeneration.

Bathgate and Linlithgow

Kirsteen Sullivan was picked as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Bathgate and Linlithgow. She is a councillor on West Lothian Council, representing Whitburn and Blackburn ward, and serves as depute leader of the council.

Beckenham and Penge

Liam Conlon was chosen as the candidate for Beckenham and Penge. He is the chair of the Labour Party Irish Society and serves as campaigns lead for Labour’s socialist societies. He works for educational organisation Discovery Education. He is the son of Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Sue Gray.

Bicester and Woodstock

Veronica Oakeshott was picked as the Labour candidate for Bicester and Woodstock. She works for Global Witness as head of its forests campaign. Her previous roles include public affairs manager at the End Violence Against Women Coalition and senior campaigner at Save the Children.

Birkenhead

Alison McGovern was picked as the next candidate for Birkenhead, with boundary changes due to see her current seat scrapped. She has represented Wirral South in parliament since 2010 and currently serves as shadow employment minister.

Birmingham Northfield

Alex Aitken has been selected as the Labour candidate for Birmingham Northfield. He is a councillor on Birmingham City Council, having first been elected to represent King’s Norton North ward in 2018.

Bishop Auckland

Sam Rushworth was selected by members of Bishop Auckland CLP. Rushworth has a background in education, conflict prevention and international development, as a researcher and consultant advising governments and charities. He currently works for Durham University.

Blackpool South

Chris Webb was picked as Labour’s next candidate for Blackpool South. Webb lives in Blackpool and served as head of office for Labour MP Tony Lloyd. He was deputy police and crime commissioner for Lancashire from 2018 to 2021 and a councillor on Manchester City Council from 2015 to 2018. He was born and raised in Blackpool and chairs a local mental health charity, Counselling In The Community.

Blackpool North and Fleetwood

Lorraine Beavers was selected as Labour’s candidate for Blackpool North and Fleetwood. She is a county councillor on Lancashire County Council, representing Fleetwood East and serving as deputy leader of the Labour group. She also serves on Wyre Borough Council and Fleetwood Town Council.

Bolsover

Natalie Fleet has been selected as the candidate for Bolsover. She is a National Education Union official who previously stood as the Labour candidate for Ashfield at the 2019 election.

Bolton North East

Kirith Entwistle was selected as the next candidate for Bolton North East. She currently serves as Bolton North East CLP treasurer.

Bolton West

Phil Brickell was selected as the next candidate for Bolton West. He is a councillor on Manchester City Council, representing Baguley ward.

Bournemouth East

Labour members in Bournemouth East selected Tom Hayes as their next candidate. Hayes is a councillor on Oxford City Council, representing St Clement’s ward.

Bournemouth West

Jessica Toale was selected as the next Labour candidate for Bournemouth West. She is a councillor on Westminster council and currently serves as deputy cabinet member for culture, heritage and the arts. She co-founded the Labour Foreign Policy Group and serves as its co-chair. Outside of politics, Toale works as head of community at Enver, a private investment firm.

Braintree

Matthew Wright was picked as Labour’s candidate for Braintree. He is an activist for the GMB in London.

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe

Matthew Dorrance was picked as the Welsh Labour candidate for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe. He serves as deputy leader of Powys County Council and cabinet member for a fairer Powys.

Brentwood and Ongar

Gareth Barrett has been selected to take on the incumbent Tory Alex Burghart in this Essex seat. He is councillor for Brentwood South and the current mayor of Brentwood.

Bridgend

Current MP for Ogmore Chris Elmore has reportedly been selected to contest Bridgend following boundary changes. He has represented Ogmore since a by-election in 2016 and currently serves as an opposition whip and parliamentary lead for the Labour Party chair.

Brigg and Immingham

Najmul Hussain was reportedly chosen as the Labour candidate for the new seat of Brigg and Immingham.

Brighton Pavilion

Tom Gray was chosen as Labour’s candidate for Brighton Pavilion. Gray is a musician who won the Mercury prize with his band Gomez in 1998. He currently serves as chair of the Ivors Academy – the professional association for songwriters and composers – and founded the ‘Broken Record’ campaign calling for fairer streaming revenues for artists.

Bristol North East

Damien Egan was selected as the Labour candidate for Bristol North East. He previously served as mayor of Lewisham in London, having first been elected to the council in 2010. He grew up in Bristol. Egan was subsequently selected to contest Kingswood in a by-election in February 2024, winning the seat from the Tories with a majority of 2,501 votes.

Broadland and Fakenham

Iain Simpson was picked as Labour’s candidate for Broadland and Fakenham. He was formerly a councillor in Lambeth. He contested Broadland at the 2017 general election, coming in second behind the Tory candidate. He is a former treasurer of the Fawcett Society.

Broxbourne

Labour has picked Catherine Deakin to fight Broxbourne, currently held by the Conservative Charles Walker by 19,807 votes. Walker has announced he will be standing down at the next election. Deakin is currently a Waltham Forest councillor.

Broxtowe

Juliet Campbell was chosen as Labour’s next candidate for Broxtowe. She is a councillor on Lewisham council in London, representing Blackheath ward and currently serving as cabinet member for communities, refugees and wellbeing.

Buckingham and Bletchley

Callum Anderson has been selected to fight this seat, which some experts predict could be a key sign of a Labour majority on election night. Anderson, originally from Luton, has been a councillor in Ealing since 2022 and previously sought selection in Stevenage unsuccessfully.

Burnley

Oliver Ryan was selected by local members in Burnley. Ryan has been a councillor on Tameside council since 2014 representing Audenshaw ward, having first been elected at the age of 19.

Burton and Uttoxeter

Jacob Collier was selected as Labour’s candidate for Burton and Uttoxeter. He is a UNISON rep who currently works as a communications officer for Nottinghamshire fire and rescue service.

Bury North

Local members in Bury North selected former Labour MP James Frith as the party’s candidate to contest the seat at the next general election. Frith represented the constituency from 2017 to 2019, before losing his seat to Conservative candidate James Daly by just 105 votes.

Caerfyrddin

Martha O’Neil was picked as the Welsh Labour candidates for Caerfyrddin. She most recently worked as a senior public affairs officer for the Dogs Trust and previously served as a policy adviser in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Calder Valley

Josh Fenton-Glynn was chosen as the Labour candidate for Calder Valley. He has served as a councillor on Calderdale council since 2016, representing Calder ward. He currently holds the role of cabinet member for adult services and wellbeing. He previously contested the seat in 2015, 2017 and 2019. He works as a strategic communications officer for the General Medical Council.

Camberwell and Peckham

Miatta Fahnbulleh was selected by members in Camberwell and Peckham. Fahnbulleh is currently chief executive of left-wing think tank the New Economics Foundation (NEF), a role she has held since 2017.

Camborne and Redruth

Local members in Camborne and Redruth chose Perran Moon to be their candidate for the next election. Moon has been a councillor on Cherwell council in Oxfordshire since 2019, representing Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown ward.

Cannock Chase

Josh Newbury was chosen as Labour’s candidate for Cannock Chase. He currently serves as deputy leader of Cannock Chase council. He works for the NHS as a primary care communications manager.

Carlisle

Members in Carlisle chose Julie Minns as their next candidate. Minns currently works as a freelance communications consultant. She served as a councillor on Lambeth council in London between 1998 and 2002.

Caerphilly

Islwyn MP Chris Evans has been selected as the candidate for Caerphilly following boundary changes. Evans has represented Islwyn in parliament since 2010 and currently serves as shadow tech and digital economy minister.

Central Ayrshire

Alan Gemmell was chosen as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Central Ayrshire. He served as trade commissioner for South Asia and the British deputy high commissioner for Western India from June 2020 to May 2023. His roles prior to that included chief executive of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council. He grew up in Central Ayrshire.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Kevin Craig has been chosen as Labour’s candidate for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. He is the founder and CEO of communications company PLMR. He served as a councillor in London for 17 years. He contested South Suffolk at the 2005 general election.

Ceredigion Preseli

Jackie Jones has been chosen as Welsh Labour’s candidate for Ceredigion Preseli. She is a councillor on Cardiff council, representing Whitchurch and Tongwynlais ward. She served as Member of the European Parliament for Wales from 2019 to 2020. Outside of politics, she held the role of professor of feminist legal studies at the University of the West of England from 1997 to 2018.

Chelsea and Fulham

Ben Coleman was selected by members in Chelsea and Fulham. He is currently deputy leader of Hammersmith and Fulham council, having served as a councillor since 2014. Coleman works as a public affairs consultant, particularly working with charities, and has owned Oceans Consulting since 2001.

Chingford and Woodford Green

Faiza Shaheen was selected as the Labour candidate in Chingford and Woodford Green. Shaheen previously contested the seat in 2019. She currently works for the Center on International Cooperation at New York University, leading on a global project working with governments on how they can address inequality and discrimination through policy reform.

Chipping Barnet

Dan Tomlinson has been selected as the next Labour candidate for Chipping Barnet. He is a principal policy adviser at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. He was formerly a councillor in Tower Hamlets.

Cities of London and Westminster

Members in Two Cities selected Rachel Blake as their next candidate. Blake has been a councillor in Tower Hamlets since 2014, representing Bow East ward. She served as a cabinet member on the council for seven years and previously held the role of deputy mayor.

City of Chester (by-election)

Local members in City of Chester selected Samantha Dixon as their candidate for a by-election in December 2022. She won the seat with a majority of 10,974 votes. She served as a councillor on Cheshire West and Chester council from 2011, representing Chester City and the Garden Quarter ward. She was previously leader of the council, the first woman to hold that position.

Clwyd East

Becky Gittins was selected as the Welsh Labour candidate for Clwyd East. She is a councillor on Coventry City Council, representing Earlsdon ward. She works as an industrial officer with the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS). She is from North Wales.

Clwyd North

Gill German was chosen as the next Labour candidate for Clwyd North. She currently serves as deputy leader of Denbighshire County Council, as well as cabinet member for education, children and families.

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

Frank McNally has been selected as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill. He has served as a councillor on North Lanarkshire council since 2012, representing Mossend and Holytown ward.

Colchester

Labour members in Colchester voted for Pam Cox as their candidate for the next election. Cox is a councillor on Colchester Borough Council, representing New Town and Christ Church ward, and serves as portfolio holder for heritage and culture.

Colne Valley

Paul Davies was selected as the next candidate for Colne Valley. Davies is a councillor on Kirklees council, representing Holme Valley South ward, which is within the constituency.

Congleton

Sarah Russell was selected as the Labour candidate for Congleton. She is a solicitor. She was formerly a councillor on Manchester City Council, who represented Northenden ward from 2014 to 2023.

Copeland

Josh MacAlister was chosen as the next Labour candidate for Copeland. MacAlister currently serves as executive chair of Foundations, which researches and evaluates the effectiveness of family support services and interventions. He founded the social work charity Frontline and later chaired the government’s independent review of children’s social care.

Corby

Corby members chose Lee Barron as their candidate for the next election. Barron is the TUC’s Midlands regional secretary. He formerly served as leader of the Labour group on Northampton Borough Council.

Coventry East

Mary Creagh has been selected to fight Coventry East. While subject to boundary changes, the seat is largely composed of the Coventry North East seat currently held by Labour’s Colleen Fletcher. Creagh was the MP for Wakefield between 2005 and 2019.

Cramlington and Killingworth

Emma Foody was picked as the Labour candidate for Cramlington and Killingworth. She is currently assistant general secretary of the Co-operative Party and was previously regional director for the Labour Party.

Crawley

Peter Lamb was chosen as Labour’s next candidate for Crawley. He has been a councillor on Crawley Borough Council since 2010, serving as leader of the Labour group from 2012 to 2022, eight years of which he spent as leader of the council. Outside of politics, Peter works as a senior consultant for The Campaign Company.

Crewe and Nantwich

Members in Crewe and Nantwich picked Connor Naismith as their next candidate. He currently serves as a councillor on Cheshire East council, representing Crewe West ward. He works as an oversight officer for the independent office for police conduct.

Croydon South

Local members in Croydon South chose Ben Taylor as their next candidate. Taylor is a local community activist who set up the Croydon Mutual Aid organisation to help local residents during the pandemic. He stood unsuccessfully for election to Croydon council earlier this year.

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Katrina Murray has been chosen as the next candidate for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East. Murray is a UNISON activist who has served as disabled members’ representative on Labour’s conference arrangements committee since 2019. She is a former vice-chair of the party’s National Policy Forum and a former president of the Scottish Trades Union Congress.

Dagenham and Rainham

Local members in Dagenham and Rainham chose Margaret Mullane as their candidate for the next election. Mullane has managed incumbent MP Jon Cruddas’ office for the past 13 years. She has been a councillor on Barking and Dagenham council for 12 years.

Darlington

Members in Darlington selected Lola McEvoy as their next candidate. She is a GMB organiser from Darlington and former living wage campaign lead.

Derby North

Catherine Atkinson was selected as the Labour candidate for Derby North. She is a barrister and chair of the Society of Labour Lawyers.

Derby South

Labour members in Derby South have selected Baggy Shanker as their candidate for the next election. He has served as Labour group leader on Derby council since 2020.

Doncaster Central

Doncaster CLP secretary Sally Jameson was selected as the Labour candidate for Doncaster Central. She is a prison officer at a local prison and a shop steward and branch chair of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) union.

Doncaster East and Axholme

Lee Pitcher was picked as the candidate for Doncaster East and Axholme. Pitcher currently serves as mayor of Hatfield in Doncaster.

Dorking and Horley

Nadia Burrell was selected as Labour’s candidate for Dorking and Horley. She works as a consultant and mediator and has also worked in charities and local government. She grew up locally.

Dover

Mike Tapp was selected by Labour members in Dover. He is a former soldier who has subsequently worked for the National Crime Agency and the Ministry of Defence.

Dunfermline and West Fife

Graeme Downie was selected as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Dunfermline and West Fife. He is a councillor on Fife council, representing the ward of West Fife and Coastal Villages.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Joanna Stallard was chosen as the Welsh Labour candidate for Dwyfor Meirionnydd. She works for global insights platform Atheneum as a talent acquisition manager. She was previously a parliamentary researcher for former MP Susan Elan Jones.

Earley and Woodley

Yuan Yang was picked as Labour’s candidate for Earley and Woodley. She was formerly a journalist with the Financial Times, mostly recently serving as Europe-China correspondent.

East Dunbartonshire

Lorna Dougall was selected as the Labour candidate for East Dunbartonshire. She formerly worked as a higher education administrator.

East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

Joani Reid was chosen as the next candidate for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow. Reid formerly served as a councillor on Lewisham council in London.

East Lothian

Douglas Alexander has been selected as the candidate for East Lothian. He was formerly the MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South and its predecessor constituency Paisley South from 1997 to 2015. During his time in parliament, he held roles including International Development Secretary and Transport Secretary.

East Renfrewshire

Blair McDougall was selected as the candidate for East Renfrewshire. He served as campaign director for the Better Together campaign during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and more recently as director of strategy and policy for the Scottish Labour Party. He worked as a special adviser in various departments during the last Labour government. He previously contested the seat in 2017.

East Worthing and Shoreham

Tom Rutland was picked as the Labour candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham. He is a councillor in Lambeth, representing Streatham Common and Vale ward and currently serving as deputy chief whip. He works in public affairs for Prospect union.

Edinburgh East

Chris Murray was chosen as the next candidate for Edinburgh East. He works as a policy manager focused on migration, population and diversity for the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA). He was formerly a research fellow for IPPR Scotland.

Edinburgh North and Leith

Tracy Gilbert was picked as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Edinburgh North and Leith. She is the Scottish regional secretary for Usdaw, having held various roles with the union since joining in 2000.

Edinburgh South West

Scott Arthur was selected as the Scottish Labour candidate for Edinburgh South West. He is a councillor on Edinburgh City Council, representing Colinton/Fairmilehead ward.

Epping Forest

Rosalind Doré was selected as Labour’s candidate for Epping Forest. She is a councillor on Waltham Forest council, representing Hale End and Highams Park South ward and serving as cabinet commissioner for destinations. She works as a stage manager.

Erewash

Erewash CLP chose Adam Thompson as its candidate for the next election. Thompson is a local activist, currently serving as secretary and campaign coordinator of Erewash CLP.

Exeter

Exeter members voted for Hackney councillor Steve Race. Race has represented Hoxton East and Shoreditch ward on the council since 2018. Though his council role is based in London, he has been involved with Exeter Labour for 15 years, including working for current MP Ben Bradshaw.

Falkirk

Euan Stainbank was chosen as the Labour candidate for Falkirk. He currently serves as a councillor on Falkirk council, representing Falkirk South ward.

Farnham and Bordon

Alex Just was chosen as the Labour candidate for Farnham and Bordon. He is a barrister who formerly worked at Old Square Chambers where he specialised in employment and trade union law. He now works for Forward Global, leading its litigation support team in London. He is a trustee of both the John Smith Trust and the British Institute of International and Comparative Law.

Filton and Bradley Stoke

Claire Hazelgrove has been chosen as the next candidate for Filton and Bradley Stoke. Hazelgrove works as a community and political engagement director at consultancy TPXimpact, leading on its work with councils, other public sector institutions and the third sector.

Finchley and Golders Green

Sarah Sackman has been selected as the next candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. She previously contested the seat in 2015, coming second behind Tory candidate Mike Freer by 5,662 votes. She currently works as a human rights barrister.

Gainsborough

Jess McGuire was picked as Labour’s candidate for Gainsborough. She represents UNISON on the Young Labour national committee and is a CLP rep for the East Midlands on the party’s National Policy Forum.

Gedling

Labour members in Gedling picked Nottinghamshire County councillor and Gedling Borough Council deputy leader Michael Payne as their candidate for the next general election.

Gillingham and Rainham

Naushabah Khan was selected by members in Gillingham and Rainham. She is a councillor in Medway and is currently cabinet member for housing and property. She works as director of policy and communications at St Mungo’s.

Glasgow Central

Roisin McKenna was selected as the next candidate for Glasgow Central. McKenna is a final-year medical student at University of Glasgow.

Glasgow East

John Grady was chosen as the next candidate for Glasgow East. He is a partner at the law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn.

Glasgow North

Martin Rhodes has been picked as the candidate for Glasgow North. Rhodes formerly served on Glasgow City Council, representing Partick East/Kelvindale ward.

Glasgow North East

Maureen Burke was picked to contest Glasgow North East at the next election. She is a councillor on Glasgow City Council, representing North East ward.

Glasgow North West

Patricia Ferguson has been selected as the next candidate for Glasgow North West. She currently serves on Glasgow City Council, representing Drumchapel/Anniesland ward. She was previously an MSP representing Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn and its predecessor constituency Glasgow Maryhill from 1999 to 2016.

Glasgow South

Gordon McKee was picked as the next candidate for Glasgow South. McKee is a political adviser to Shadow Scotland Secretary Ian Murray.

Glasgow South West

Zubir Ahmed has been selected as the candidate for Glasgow South West at the next election. Ahmed is a surgeon who previously stood for election as the MSP for Glasgow Pollok in 2021, coming in second behind the SNP candidate.

Glastonbury and Somerton

Hal Hooberman was chosen as Labour’s candidate for Glastonbury and Somerton. He is the secretary of the local CLP.

Glenrothes and Mid Fife

Richard Baker was selected as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Glenrothes and Mid Fife. He was formerly an MSP for North East Scotland from 2003 to 2016. He currently works as head of external affairs and campaigns for the charity Enable Scotland.

Gloucester

Gloucester members chose Alex McIntyre as their candidate for the next general election. McIntyre is a lawyer.

Gravesham

Members in Gravesham chose Lauren Sullivan as their next candidate. Sullivan is a councillor on Gravesham Borough Council, representing Northfleet North ward. She currently serves as cabinet member for strategic environment.

Great Grimsby

Melanie Onn was picked by members in Great Grimsby. She formerly represented the seat in parliament from 2015 to 2019, during which time she held roles including shadow housing minister. She is currently a senior adviser to the Blakeney Group, a consultancy.

Great Yarmouth

Members in Great Yarmouth selected Keir Cozens as their next candidate. He has served as secretary of the Parliamentary Labour Party and previously worked for Rachel Reeves.

Halesowen

Alex Ballinger was chosen as the Labour candidate for Halesowen. He is the CEO of St Germain’s Wellbeing, a mental health charity. He previously worked for the Foreign Office as the UK representative to the Punjab and in various roles for the Department for International Development. Prior to that, he served in the Royal Marines.

Harborough, Oadby and Wigston

Hajira Piranie was selected as Labour’s candidate for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston. She is an organiser for UNISON East Midlands. She serves on the Co-operative Party national youth committee. She grew up locally.

Harlow

Chris Vince was picked as the next Labour candidate for Harlow. Vince is leader of the Labour group on Harlow council. He is an East of England representative on the Co-operative Party national executive committee and serves on the Labour East regional executive committee.

Harrow East

Members in Harrow East chose Primesh Patel as their next candidate. Patel was formerly a councillor on Harrow council, serving from 2014 to 2022. He has worked in the health and social care sector for almost two decades and currently works for a national health and social care regulator.

Hartlepool

Hartlepool CLP picked Jonathan Brash as its next candidate. Brash currently represents Burn Valley ward on Hartlepool council, as well as serving as the council’s deputy leader.

Harwich and North Essex

Alex Diner was chosen as the Labour candidate for Harwich and North Essex. He is senior housing researcher at the New Economics Foundation. He previously worked as a solicitor, working primarily on the Grenfell Tower inquiry on behalf of the bereaved, survivors and families. His other past roles include working as a political adviser for Vernon Coaker and Maria Eagle. He was formerly a councillor in Islington, London.

Hastings and Rye

Helena Dollimore was selected by members in Hastings and Rye. Dollimore currently serves as a councillor on Merton council in London, representing St Helier ward since 2021.

Hazel Grove

Claire Vibert was chosen as the Labour candidate for Hazel Grove. She is a councillor on Stockport council, representing Heatons South ward and serving as chair of the economy, regeneration and climate change scrutiny committee. She currently works as strategic lead on partnerships for charity Greater Manchester Moving and previously worked for almost a decade as a civil servant.

Hemel Hempstead

Members in Hemel Hempstead chose David Taylor as their next candidate. He was previously an adviser to Gordon Brown. He founded the Labour Campaign for International Development (LCID) and currently serves as its vice-chair.

Hendon

Labour members in Hendon selected David Pinto-Duschinsky as their candidate for the next election. Pinto-Duschinsky was a former adviser to Alistair Darling under the last Labour government.

Herne Bay and Sandwich

Helen Whitehead has been chosen as Labour’s candidate for the new Herne Bay and Sandwich constituency, which largely replaces North Thanet, a seat held since 1983 by the Conservative Roger Gale. Whitehead is a councillor and is currently the deputy leader for Thanet council and cabinet member for housing. She was previously deputy head of an SEN school.

Hertford and Stortford

Josh Dean was selected as the Labour candidate for Hertford and Stortford. He is a councillor on Hertford Town Council, representing Castle ward. He also serves as youth rep on the Labour East executive.

Hertsmere

Josh Tapper was picked as Labour’s candidate for Hertsmere. He currently works as an account manager for Hanbury Strategy and was formerly a civil servant. He previously starred in the TV show Gogglebox.

Hexham

Joe Morris was chosen as the Labour candidate for Hexham. He currently works as an associate director at Hanbury Strategy and previously worked for various Labour MPs including Bill Esterson and Rupa Huq.

Heywood and Middleton

In Heywood and Middleton members selected local councillor and NPF rep Elsie Blundell.

High Peak

Local members in High Peak picked Jon Pearce as their next candidate. Pearce is an employment lawyer, predominantly working in the health and social care and charity sectors.

Huddersfield

Huddersfield CLP chose Harpreet Uppal as their candidate. Uppal previously served on Kirklees council, representing Ashbrow ward, and currently works in the office of Debbie Abrahams.

Huntingdon

Dr Alex Bulat has been selected for this Cambridgeshire seat. Bulat was elected as a Cambridge county councillor in 2021 and is the first English county councillor of Romanian descent, holding both British and Romanian citizenship. The seat is currently held by the Conservative Jonathan Djanogly by a margin of 19,383 votes, although the incumbent MP is not standing again.

Hyndburn

Graham Jones was chosen as Labour’s candidate for Hyndburn at the next election. He previously represented the seat in parliament from 2010 to 2019, during which time he served for almost five years in the Labour whips’ office. Jones was suspended as a PPC in February 2024 after comments about Israel that he had made at a public meeting in late 2023 emerged.

Ilford South

Labour members in Ilford South voted for Jas Athwal to be their candidate at the next general election, selecting him over incumbent Labour MP Sam Tarry. Athwal has served as the leader of Redbridge Council for the last eight years.

Inverclyde

Martin McCluskey has been chosen as the Scottish Labour candidate for Inverclyde, a seat he previously contested in 2017 and 2019. He currently serves as a councillor on Inverclyde council. McCluskey is chair of the Scottish Fabians.

Ipswich

Jack Abbott was selected by Labour members in Ipswich. Abbott currently works for a renewable energy trade association. He previously served on Suffolk County Council, taking on the role of Labour group spokesperson for children’s services, education and skills.

Keighley

Keighley CLP picked former MP John Grogan to contest the seat at the next election. Grogan represented Keighley in parliament from 2017 to 2019 and was previously MP for Selby from 1997 to 2010.

Kensington

Kensington CLP selected Joe Powell as its next candidate. Powell is the co-founder of local campaign group Kensington Against Dirty Money. In his day job, he is deputy chief executive of the Open Government Partnership, which brings together government leaders and civil society advocates to change how government serves its citizens.

Kettering

Rosie Wrighting was selected as Labour’s candidate for Kettering. She is the chair of Westminster Labour and ran as a candidate for Westminster council in 2022, narrowly missing out on election. She works as a fashion buyer for a large global retailer. She grew up locally to Kettering.

Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Lillian Jones was picked as the Scottish Labour candidate for Kilmarnock and Loudoun. She is a councillor on East Ayrshire council, representing Kilmarnock West and Crosshouse ward.

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath

Wilma Brown has been chosen as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath. She is a UNISON activist, who serves as UNISON Scotland’s health committee chair. A trained nurse, Brown has worked as employee director with NHS Fife since 2009.

Knowsley

Senior trade union official Anneliese Midgley has been selected as Labour’s candidate for the safe Merseyside seat. The Liverpool Echo reports that Midgley, who was born in Stockbridge Village in Knowsley, was seen as a frontrunner from early on. Her union background – which includes a stint as Unite’s political director – saw her gather up endorsements from every affiliated union.

Lanark and Hamilton East

Imogen Walker was picked as the next Scottish Labour candidate for Lanark and Hamilton East. Walker is a representative for Scottish CLPs on Labour’s National Policy Forum. She was formerly a councillor on Lambeth council in London, including serving as deputy leader of the council. She was vice-president of the RSPCA from 2010 to 2019 and now serves as a trustee of the charity.

Leeds North West

Katie White was chosen as the candidate for Leeds North West. She currently works as executive director for advocacy and campaigns for WWF, as well as serving as chair of The Mindfulness Initiative. She previously worked as a civil servant in the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

Leeds South West and Morley

Mark Sewards has been picked as Labour’s candidate for Leeds South West and Morley. He is a teacher in south Leeds and serves on Leed City Council, representing Farnley and Wortley ward.

Leicester East

Rajesh Agrawal was selected as Labour’s candidate for Leicester East. He is currently deputy mayor of London for business and chairman of London and Partners, London’s trade and business growth agency. He serves as co-chairman of Labour Friends of India.

Leigh

Members in Leigh picked former MP Jo Platt to be their next parliamentary candidate. Platt represented the constituency from 2017 to 2019, before losing her seat to Conservative candidate James Grundy by 1,965 votes.

Lincoln

Members in Lincoln chose Hamish Falconer as their next candidate. Falconer worked as a diplomat with the Foreign Office between 2014 and 2020 and previously led the department’s terrorism response team.

Liverpool West Derby

Ian Byrne won his reselection battle in Liverpool West Derby, beating challenger Anthony Lavelle, a local councillor. The incumbent MP was first elected to represent the seat in 2019 with a majority of 29,984 votes.

Livingston

Gregor Poynton was selected as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Livingston. He has worked in various roles for the Labour Party, including as an organiser in Scotland, an election strategy manager between 2007 and 2009 and as director of external engagement during Jim Murphy’s tenure as Scottish Labour leader. He is a partner at Headland Consultancy.

Loughborough

Jeevun Sandher was picked as the Labour candidate for Loughborough. Sandher is head of economics at the New Economics Foundation. He is currently undertaking doctoral research at King’s College London on the political and economic causes of income inequality and poverty.

Louth and Horncastle

Jonathan Slater was selected as the Labour candidate for Louth and Horncastle. He currently serves as a councillor on Bassetlaw District Council, representing East Retford North ward and serving as cabinet member for housing and estates. He previously served for eight years on Lewisham council in London and contested Aldershot at the 2010 general election. He works as a strategic engagement manager for Maximus UK.

Macclesfield

Tim Roca was selected as Labour’s candidate for Macclesfield. He is a councillor on Westminster council and currently serves as deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for young people, culture and learning. He is from Macclesfield and previously contested the seat at the 2015 election.

Maldon

Jo Cox leadership scheme participant Onike Gollo was picked as Labour’s candidate for Maldon. She will face sitting Tory MP John Whittingdale, who was re-elected in 2019 with a majority of 30,041 votes.

Mansfield

Members in Mansfield picked Steve Yemm as their next candidate. Yemm previously served as chair of Mansfield CLP and ran unsuccessfully to be mayor of the town in 2011, losing by just 67 votes when second preferences were taken into consideration. Outside of politics, he is chief commercial officer at Optibrium, a life sciences software company.

Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon

Gerald Jones was picked as the candidate for the new seat of Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon. He has represented Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney in parliament since 2015 and currently serves as shadow Wales minister.

Midlothian

Kirsty McNeill has been selected as the next candidate for Midlothian. McNeill was a special adviser to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown during his time in No 10 and subsequently worked as strategy director for Brown and his wife Sarah. She currently serves as executive director of policy, advocacy and campaigns at Save the Children.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire

Henry Tufnell has been picked as the candidate for Mid and South Pembrokeshire. He currently works as an organiser with the Cleaners and Allied Independent Workers Union (CAIWU) and previously acted as a trade union representative for the union. He was formerly a barrister.

Mid Bedfordshire (by-election)

Alistair Strathern was chosen as the candidate for Mid Bedfordshire and was elected in a by-election in October 2023 with a majority of 1,192 votes. He has announced that he will standing in the new Hitchin constituency at the general election. He is a former councillor in Waltham Forest, London, who represented Higham Hill ward. He worked as climate lead for insurance at the Bank of England.

Mid Buckinghamshire

Carissma Griffiths was chosen as the Labour candidate for Mid Buckinghamshire. She works as a key account manager with Aggregate Industries UK.

Mid Cheshire

Andrew Cooper was picked as Labour’s candidate for Mid Cheshire. He is a councillor on Cheshire West and Chester Council, representing Northwich Leftwich ward. Outside politics, he works as a software development director.

Mid Norfolk

Michael Rosen has been selected as Labour’s candidate for this seat, held by the Conservatives at the last election with a majority of 22,594. Rosen is a councillor for North Wymondham and leads the Labour group on South Norfolk District Council. In 2021, he was Labour’s candidate in the race to be Norfolk police and crime commissioner, losing out to the Tory candidate.

Mid Sussex

Former Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has been selected to fight this seat, currently held by the Tory Mims Davies by an 18,197 majority. Labour finished third in the seat in 2019. Rowntree was a Labour representative on Norfolk County Council between 2017 and 2021 and stood for Labour unsuccessfully in Cities of London and Westminster in 2010.

Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Luke Myer was chosen as the candidate for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland. He is a councillor on Redcar and Cleveland council, representing Longbeck ward, and has served as cabinet member for children. He works as a research fellow at IPPR North.

Milton Keynes North

Chris Curtis was selected as the candidate for Milton Keynes North. Curtis works for pollster Opinium. He was formerly the company’s head of political polling but stepped down from the role in October.

Milton Keynes South

Milton Keynes South Labour members chose local councillor Emily Darlington as their next general election candidate. Darlington was first elected to represent Bletchley East ward on the council in 2018 and is currently deputy leader of the Labour group, as well as serving as cabinet member for adults, housing and healthy communities.

Monmouth

Monmouth CLP selected Catherine Fookes. She is a councillor on Monmouthshire County Council, representing Town ward.

Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

Stephen Witherden was selected as Welsh Labour’s candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr. He is reportedly a drama teacher from Wrexham.

Morecambe and Lunesdale

Lizzi Collinge was selected as the Labour candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale. She is a councillor on Lancashire County Council, representing Lancaster East division and currently serving as shadow cabinet member for health and wellbeing. She previously contested the same seat in 2019, coming second behind the Tory candidate.

Motherwell and Wishaw

Pamela Nash has been picked as the candidate for Motherwell and Wishaw. She formerly represented Airdrie and Shotts in parliament from 2010 to 2015. She currently serves as chief executive of Scotland in Union, a pro-UK campaign group.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Torcuil Crichton was selected as the next candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar. Crichton is a journalist who served as the Westminster editor of the Daily Record until last year.

Newcastle-under-Lyme

Adam Jogee has been picked as the next candidate for Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jogee has served as a councillor on Haringey council in London since 2014, representing Hornsey ward. He currently holds the role of cabinet member for community safety and cohesion and was formerly mayor of the borough. He works for Labour MP Ruth Jones.

New Forest West

Sally Johnston was selected as the Labour candidate for New Forest West. She is reportedly a local GP.

Northampton North

Members in Northampton North selected Lucy Rigby as their next candidate. Rigby is a lawyer by profession and former councillor on Islington council in London.

Northampton South

Mike Reader, a building industry professional, will be Labour’s next candidate in Northampton South.

North Ayrshire and Arran

Irene Campbell was picked as the Scottish Labour candidate for North Ayrshire and Arran. She currently works for the NHS as a programme manager. She lives locally in Saltcoats and was a founding member of the SPLASH group, which is working towards the restoration of the town’s open air swimming pool.

North Cotswolds

Anna Mainwaring was chosen as the Labour candidate for North Cotswolds. She has worked as a TV news producer for the BBC, ITV and Channel 4. She stood for election to Cotswolds District Council in a 2023 by-election.

North East Derbyshire

Louise Jones was picked as the candidate for North East Derbyshire. She is a councillor on Charnwood Borough Council, representing Loughborough East ward. She previously served in the army as an intelligence officer and now works as head of product development and analytics at McKenzie Intelligence Services.

North Swindon

Will Stone has been selected as the candidate for North Swindon. He is a councillor on Central Swindon North Parish Council and formerly served in the army.

North Warwickshire and Bedworth

Rachel Taylor was selected by members as the candidate in the new constituency of North Warwickshire and Bedworth in December 2023. She is a property solicitor and local borough councillor in the constituency.

North West Essex

Issy Waite was chosen as the Labour candidate for North West Essex. She is a member of the London Labour regional executive committee and serves as vice-chair (campaigns) for Hampstead and Highgate CLP. She is currently standing to be secretary of Labour Students and is chair of the University of Sussex Labour Society.

North West Leicestershire

Members in North West Leicestershire chose Amanda Hack as their candidate. She has served as a councillor on Leicestershire County Council since 2017 and is a CLP representative on the East Midlands Labour executive.

North West Norfolk

Tim Leaver was chosen as the Labour candidate for North West Norfolk. He is a councillor in Enfield in London, currently serving as cabinet member for finance and procurement.

Norwich North

Norwich North Labour Party selected Alice MacDonald as its candidate for the next election. MacDonald is a councillor on Southwark council in London, representing Newington ward, and currently serves as cabinet member for equalities, neighbourhoods and leisure.

Nuneaton

Jodie Gosling has been selected to contest Nuneaton. Gosling is leader of the Labour group on North Warwickshire Borough Council and will hope to overturn a Conservative majority of 13,144. The current MP, Marcus Jones, will be standing again.

Ossett and Denby Dale

Jade Botterill was chosen as Labour’s candidate for Ossett and Denby Dale at the next election. She is a public affairs manager for not-for-profit organisation 38 Degrees. She previously worked in Yvette Cooper’s office for six years, including serving as head of office.

Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Alison Taylor has been selected as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Paisley and Renfrewshire North, a seat she previously contested in 2017 and 2019. She works as a chartered surveyor and has also served as chair of Scottish Labour’s business forum.

Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Johanna Baxter was picked as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Paisley and Renfrewshire South. She is a member of Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) and served as NEC chair from 2022 to 2023. She also sits on Labour’s Scottish executive committee. She serves as UNISON Scotland’s head of local government.

Pendle and Clitheroe

Jonathan Hinder was chosen as Labour’s candidate for Pendle and Clitheroe. He previously worked for the police, based in London, serving as a police constable, sergeant and inspector. He grew up locally.

Penistone and Stocksbridge

Local members in Penistone and Stocksbridge selected Marie Tidball as their next candidate. Tidball has served on Oxford council since 2016, representing Hinksey Park ward, and has spent four years as a cabinet member. She is a disability activist and research associate at Oxford University’s Centre for Criminology.

Penrith and Solway

Markus Campbell-Savours was picked as Labour’s candidate for Penrith and Solway. He is a councillor on Cumberland council, representing Keswick ward. He currently serves as governance and transformation portfolio holder.

Peterborough

Andrew Pakes was selected as the Labour candidate in Peterborough. Pakes is currently director of communications and research at Prospect union. He previously worked as a senior political adviser to the Labour Party between 2010 and 2013.

Plymouth Moor View

Fred Thomas was selected by members in Plymouth Moor View as their next candidate. He was formerly a Royal Marines captain.

Portsmouth North

Amanda Martin has been selected to fight Portsmouth North. Martin also fought the seat in 2019. A teacher and trade unionist, she previously served as the national president of the National Education Union (NEU). The seat is currently held by the Conservative leader of the house Penny Mordaunt.

Reading West and Mid Berkshire

Olivia Bailey has been selected to fight this seat. Bailey, a former national chair of Labour Students, contested Reading West in 2017 and was previously head of domestic policy at the Labour Party.

Redcar

Members in Redcar picked Anna Turley to be their candidate for the next election. Turley previously represented the seat in parliament from 2015 to 2019, during which time she served as a shadow cabinet office minister. She was chair of the North East Child Poverty Commission from 2022 to 2023.

Redditch and the Villages

Chris Bloore was selected as the candidate for this Worcestershire seat. It is currently held by the Conservative Rachel Maclean. Bloore was backed by Unite, GMB, Community and the Co-operative Party and was selected in February 2023.

Rochester and Strood

Members in Rochester and Strood chose Lauren Edwards as their candidate for the next election. She is a councillor on Medway council, representing Rochester East and Warren Wood ward and currently serving as portfolio holder for economic and social regeneration and inward investment.

Romsey and Southampton North

Christie Lambert was picked as Labour’s candidate for Romsey and Southampton North. She is a councillor on Southampton City Council, representing Freemantle ward. She works as a resourcing adviser for the Ordnance Survey.

Rossendale and Darwen

Rossendale and Darwen CLP chose Andy MacNae as its next candidate. McNae runs an adventure sports consultancy and is a former professional mountaineer. He is a director of Cycling UK and cycles competitively.

Rother Valley

Members in Rother Valley chose Jake Richards as their candidate for the next election. He works as a civil and family law barrister.

Rugby

John Slinger was picked as Labour’s candidate for Rugby. He is a councillor on Rugby council, representing New Bilton ward, and previously worked for the late Ann Clwyd MP. Outside of politics, he is a partner in a strategic communications company.

Rushcliffe

James Naish was picked as the Labour candidate for Rushcliffe. He is currently leader of Bassetlaw District Council, as well as serving as cabinet member for communications, policy and performance. He works as a programme manager at SSE.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West (by-election)

Michael Shanks was selected as the Scottish Labour candidate for Rutherglen and Hamilton West and was elected in a by-election in October 2023 with a majority of 9,446 votes. A local teacher, Shanks had previously stood for election to Westminster and the Scottish parliament.

Scarborough and Whitby

Alison Hume has been selected as the next candidate for Scarborough and Whitby. She is a TV screenwriter, part-time lecturer and disability campaigner.

Scunthorpe

Members in Scunthorpe selected former MP Nic Dakin as their candidate for the next election. Dakin previously represented the seat from 2010 to 2019, when he was unseated by Tory candidate Holly Mumby-Croft.

Sedgefield

Alan Strickland has been selected as the next Labour candidate for Sedgefield. Strickland was a councillor in Haringey from 2010 to 2018. During his time on the council, he served as cabinet member for housing and regeneration.

Selby and Ainsty (by-election)

Keir Mather was selected as the Labour candidate for Selby and Ainsty and was elected in a by-election in July 2023 with a majority of 4,161 votes. He previously worked as a senior public affairs adviser for the Confederation of British Industry and, prior to that, as a parliamentary researcher for Wes Streeting from 2019 to 2020.

Sevenoaks

Denise Scott-McDonald has been selected as Labour’s candidate in the Kent seat, which is currently held by the Tory Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott. Scott-McDonald is a councillor and cabinet member in the London borough of Greenwich.

Sheffield Central

Abtisam Mohamed was chosen by members in Sheffield Central. Mohamed has served as a councillor on Sheffield City Council since 2016, representing Firth Park ward. She was previously the council’s lead for education.

Sherwood Forest

Michelle Welsh was picked as the Labour candidate for Sherwood Forest. She is a councillor on Gedling Borough Council, representing Porchester ward, and on Nottinghamshire County Council, representing Arnold South.

Shipley

Anna Dixon was selected as the Labour candidate for Shipley. Dixon currently chairs an independent commission on reimagining care set up by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York. She is deputy chair of the charity Helpforce, which focuses on accelerating the growth and impact of volunteering in the NHS.

Shrewsbury and Atcham

Julia Buckley has been chosen as Labour’s next candidate for Shrewsbury and Atcham. She is the leader of the Labour group on Shropshire council, representing Bridgnorth West and Tasley ward, and an activist with UNISON.

Somerton and Frome (by-election)

Neil Guild was picked as the Labour candidate for Somerton and Frome. He finished fifth in the by-election held in July 2023. He is UNISON’s regional convenor for the South West and previously held the role of chair of the South West regional Labour Party. Outside politics, he served in the British Army for more than six years and now works as a civil engineer.

Southport

Members in Southport selected Patrick Hurley as their candidate for the next election. He previously served as a councillor on Liverpool City Council from 2011 to 2023, representing Mossley Hill ward.

South Derbyshire

Members in South Derbyshire chose Samantha Niblett as their candidate for the next election. She is the founder of Labour: Women in Tech. She previously worked as head of alliances, channel and ecosystem for the EMEA region for software company 1E.

South Dorset

Lloyd Hatton was selected as the Labour candidate for South Dorset. He is councillor on Camden council, representing Kilburn ward and currently serving as chief whip. He grew up in the constituency.

South Ribble

Paul Foster was selected as the next Labour candidate for South Ribble. He is the leader of South Ribble Borough Council and has served as a councillor since 2007. He is a former British Army Royal Engineer.

South Swindon

Members in South Swindon selected former MP for Lewisham East Heidi Alexander as their candidate for the next election. Alexander represented Lewisham East from 2010 to 2018 and held the role of Shadow Health Secretary from 2015 to 2016.

South Thanet

Polly Billington has been selected in South Thanet. A former BBC journalist, Billington was an adviser to Ed Miliband and is currently chief executive of UK100 and a councillor in Hackney.

South West Hertfordshire

Alex Sufit was chosen as the Labour candidate for South West Hertfordshire. She currently works advising companies on integrating social value into their business models. She also serves as a member of the board of trustees for domestic abuse organisation Refuge.

South West Norfolk

Terry Jermy has been selected to take on former Prime Minister Liz Truss in her South West Norfolk seat. A local businessman, he has served as a councillor in the area since 2008, representing Thetford. He will look to overturn the 26,195-vote Conservative majority in the seat.

Southampton Itchen

Darren Paffey was selected as the Labour candidate for Southampton Itchen. He is deputy leader of Southampton council. He represents Bargate ward on the council and currently serves as cabinet member for children and learning.

Southampton Test

Satvir Kaur was selected by members in Southampton Test. Kaur currently serves as leader of Southampton council, representing Shirley ward on the council.

Southend East and Rochford

Bayo Alaba was chosen as Labour’s candidate for Southend East and Rochford. He has served as a councillor on Redbridge council since 2022, representing Wanstead Park ward. He is the founder and managing director of OnIt Events, an events consultancy specialising in creative events, and formerly served with the parachute regiment reserves.

St Albans

Sophia Adams Bhatti was chosen as Labour’s candidate for St Albans. She currently works as global head of purpose and impact at law firm Simmons and Simmons. Her previous roles include director of legal and regulatory policy at the Law Society and acting head of strategy at the Financial Conduct Authority.

St Austell and Newquay

Noah Law was picked as the Labour candidate for St Austell and Newquay. He works in economic development. He has recently campaigned locally against cuts to bus services.

St Helens North

David Baines was picked as Labour’s candidate for St Helens North. He is currently leader of St Helens Borough Council, having served on the council since 2013. He worked as a communications manager for former Labour MP Liz McInnes from 2015 to 2019 and has also worked as a Labour Party campaign organiser. He is a former teacher.

Stafford

Leigh Ingham was selected as the Labour candidate for Stafford. She is a councillor on South Gloucestershire council, representing Kingswood ward.

Stevenage

Labour members in Stevenage selected Kevin Bonavia as their candidate for the next election. Bonavia is a former councillor, who served on Lewisham council from 2010 to 2022.

Stockton North

Chris McDonald will be Labour’s candidate in Stockton North. He has worked in the steel industry for 20 years.

Stockton West

Joe Dancey was picked as Labour’s candidate for Stockton West. He is a communications and public affairs adviser.

Stoke-on-Trent Central

Members in Stoke-on-Trent Central selected former MP Gareth Snell. First elected to represent the seat in a by-election in February 2017 following the resignation of previous Labour MP Tristram Hunt, he held the seat at the general election later that year but lost out to Tory Jo Gideon in 2019 by 670 votes.

Stoke-on-Trent North

David Williams was picked as the candidate for Stoke-on-Trent North. Williams is a councillor on Stoke-on-Trent City Council, representing Little Chell and Stanfield ward and currently serving as vice-chair of the children and family services overview and scrutiny committee.

Stoke-on-Trent South

Allison Gardner has been selected as Labour’s candidate for Stoke-on-Trent South. She is a former teacher who currently works with the NHS as a senior scientific adviser for artificial intelligence. She was previously a councillor on Newcastle-under-Lyme council.

Stourbridge

Cat Eccles was picked as the Labour candidate for Stourbridge. She is a councillor on Dudley council, representing Wollaston and Stourbridge Town ward. She was formerly membership secretary for the CLP. She works in the NHS as a senior operating department practitioner.

Stretford and Urmston (by-election)

Andrew Western was selected as the Labour candidate for Stretford and Urmston and was elected in a by-election in December 2022 with a majority of 9,906 votes. Western previously served as Labour leader of Trafford council. He was also previously the Greater Manchester Combined Authority portfolio lead for clean air and communities and co-operatives.

Stroud

Labour members in Stroud selected Simon Opher as their next parliamentary candidate. Opher is a local GP. He leads on social prescribing in Gloucestershire and was a founder member of the all-party parliamentary group on arts in healthcare.

Suffolk Coastal

Jenny Riddell Carpenter was picked as Labour’s candidate for Suffolk Coastal. She is the managing director of communications consultancy Cratus Group. She grew up in the constituency.

Tamworth (by-election)

Sarah Edwards was picked by members in Tamworth and was elected in a by-election in October 2023 with a majority of 1,316 votes. Edwards works for Unite, based in the West Midlands.

Telford

Shaun Davies was picked as the next candidate for Telford. He currently serves as the leader of Telford and Wrekin council and represents Malinslee and Dawley Bank ward on the council. He was elected as Local Government Association chair in July 2023 and previously served as leader of the LGA Labour group.

Thirsk and Malton

Lisa Banes was chosen as the Labour candidate for Thirsk and Malton. She is a CLP rep for Yorkshire and the Humber on the party’s National Policy Forum and a member of Yorkshire and the Humber Labour’s regional executive committee. She stood for election to the NEC in 2018.

Thurrock

Jen Craft was selected as the next Labour candidate for Thurrock. She was Margaret Hodge’s campaign manager in 2010, running the campaign to beat the British National Party (BNP) in Barking. She ran for election to Thurrock council in 2019, coming in second behind a candidate from a local party, the Thurrock Independents.

Tiverton and Minehead

Jonathan Barter was selected as Labour’s candidate for Tiverton and Minehead. He is a secondary school teacher who was born and raised locally.

Tonbridge

Lewis Bailey was picked as the Labour candidate for Tonbridge. He works as a platform specialist for tech company Metrikus. He currently serves as chair of Gillingham and Rainham CLP.

Torridge and Tavistock

Isabel Saxby was selected as Labour’s candidate for Torridge and Tavistock. She is a councillor on West Devon Borough council, representing Bere Ferrers ward. She is the founder of marketing agency Arkscreen Marketing.

Truro and Falmouth

Jayne Kirkham was selected by members in Truro and Falmouth as their next candidate. She is the Labour group leader on Cornwall Council and represents Falmouth Penwerris ward. She previously contested the seat in 2017, coming second behind the Tory candidate by 3,792 votes.

Tunbridge Wells

Hugo Pound was selected as the Labour candidate for Tunbridge Wells. He is a councillor on Tunbridge Wells Borough Council, representing Sherwood ward and currently serving as cabinet member for housing and planning.

Uxbridge and South Ruislip (by-election)

Danny Beales was selected as the candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. He came second to the Tory candidate in a by-election in the seat in July 2023. Beales has been a councillor on Camden council since 2014, representing Camden Square ward. He currently serves as cabinet member for new homes, jobs and community investment.

Vale of Glamorgan

Kanishka Narayan has been chosen as the Labour candidate for Vale of Glamorgan. He works with tech start-ups on tackling climate change and improving financial resilience, as well as advising the Labour frontbench on tech policy. He was previously a civil servant at the cabinet office.

Warrington South

Sarah Hall has been selected as the Labour candidate for Warrington South. She is a councillor on Warrington Borough Council and has represented the ward of Bewsey and Whitecross since 2016. She currently serves as cabinet member for children’s services.

Watford

Members in Watford selected Matt Turmaine as their candidate for the next election. Turmaine has been a councillor on Watford council since 2012, representing Holywell ward.

Waveney

Jess Asato has been selected in Waveney. She previously contested Norwich North in 2015. Asato was the director of the Labour Yes to AV campaign, an adviser to Tessa Jowell and acting director of Progress. She is currently head of policy and public affairs at children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Wellingborough and Rushden (by-election)

Genevieve Kitchen was picked as Labour’s candidate for Wellingborough and Rushden and was elected in a by-election in February 2024 with a majority of 6,436 votes. Kitchen is a former councillor in Newham, London, who has worked in the charity sector throughout her career. She grew up in Northamptonshire.

Welwyn Hatfield

Andrew Lewin was picked by members in Welwyn Hatfield. Lewin works in social housing. He set up and ran the pro-Europe campaign group Remain Labour between 2017 and 2019.

West Bromwich East

West Bromwich East members picked Sarah Coombes as their next candidate. She works as an adviser to London mayor Sadiq Khan and previously worked for Tom Watson, the seat’s former MP.

West Dunbartonshire

Douglas McAllister has been selected as the next candidate for West Dunbartonshire. McAllister is the provost of West Dunbartonshire Council and represents Kilpatrick ward. He works as a lawyer.

West Lancashire (by-election)

Ashley Dalton was selected as the Labour candidate for the West Lancashire by-election, triggered by Rosie Cooper’s decision to resign as MP. Dalton won the seat in February 2023 with a majority of 8,326 votes. Dalton has worked for many years within local government, including spending 17 years working in various roles for Southend-on-Sea council. She is currently a trainer with the Labour Women’s Network.

West Suffolk

Rebecca Denness was chosen as the Labour candidate for West Suffolk. She is a councillor on City of Ely Council, representing West ward. She has worked in various roles for the civil service, including for the Department for Education and Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.

Weston-super-Mare

Daniel Aldridge was picked as the Labour candidate for Weston-super-Mare. He works as head of policy for BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT.

Wimbledon

Eleanor Stringer has been selected as Labour’s candidate for Wimbledon at the next election. She currently serves as deputy leader of Merton council, as well as holding the role of cabinet member for civic pride.

Winchester

Hannah Dawson has been picked as Labour’s candidate in Winchester. While the Tories won the seat by fewer than 1,000 votes in 2019, their main competition is the Liberal Democrats, with Labour trailing a distant third.

Wirral West

Matthew Patrick has been picked as the next Labour candidate for Wirral West. He was formerly a councillor and cabinet member on Wirral council.

Witney

Georgia Meadows was chosen as the Labour candidate for Witney. She is a councillor on Witney Town Council, representing Central ward, and currently serves as deputy mayor. She is the youth officer for Witney Labour.

Woking

Ese Erheriene was picked as the Labour candidate for Woking. She is a councillor on Lewisham council, representing Lee Green ward and currently serving as vice-chair of overview and scrutiny. She is a writer who formerly worked for The Wall Street Journal for almost six years.

Wolverhampton North East

Sureena Brackenridge was selected by Labour members in Wolverhampton North East. She is a local deputy headteacher.

Wolverhampton West

Warinder Juss was picked as the candidate for Wolverhampton West. He is a senior personal injury lawyer with Thompsons Solicitors, based in Birmingham.

Worcester

Tom Collins was picked as the next candidate for Worcester. Collins is a former councillor on Worcester City Council, who represented Rainbow Hill ward from 2018 to 2022.

Worthing West

Beccy Cooper was picked as the candidate for Worthing West. She currently serves as leader of Worthing Borough Council, having first been elected to the council in 2017 – becoming Worthing’s first Labour councillor in more than 40 years. She contested the seat in 2017 and 2019, coming second on both occasions behind the Tory candidate.

Wrexham

Members in Wrexham selected Andrew Ranger as their next candidate. Ranger is currently Wrexham CLP vice-chair and previously served as chair and secretary.

Wycombe

Emma Reynolds was chosen by members in Wycombe. Reynolds was MP for Wolverhampton North East from 2010 to 2019, when she was unseated by Tory candidate Jane Stevenson.

Ynys Môn

Ieuan Môn Williams was selected as the next candidate for Ynys Môn. Williams is head of policy and public affairs at the Nuclear Industry Association. He worked for the previous Labour MP for Ynys Môn Albert Owen from 2016 to 2018.

York Outer

Luke Charters was selected as the candidate in York Outer. He currently works in fintech, having had a career at the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority. Charters was previously a Newham councillor and served as a deputy cabinet member. He previously contested York Outer in 2017, coming second to the Tory candidate by 8,289 votes.