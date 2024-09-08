Former Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething to stand down at next Senedd election

Former Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething has announced he will not seek re-election at the next Senedd election in 2026.

Gething, who represents Cardiff North and Penarth in the Welsh Parliament, said it had been a “great honour” to serve in the Welsh government for more than a decade and to serve his constituents.

In a post on social media, he also praised his successor Eluned Morgan as a “fantastic public servant who always puts country first” and said he will support her leadership as a backbench member.

Gething said: “The support of local members during my 13 years as their representative has been a constant source of strength, especially in recent months. I am proud to have served with them since the late 1990s, as a campaigner and a councillor before being elected to the Senedd. I have never forgotten that the platform I have in public life is built on the shoulders of our movement.

“I will continue to serve the constituency until 2026 and look forward to working on issues where I can help further the causes of social justice that drew me into public service.

“As a Welshman born in Zambia, it has been a great honour to serve in the Welsh government for over a decade. The opportunity to make a difference alongside inspiring people and movements, determined to make change happen is a special privilege. One I will always be grateful for, and proud of.”

READ MORE: ‘Renewing while in office: Welsh Labour begins the search for fresh Clear Red Water’

After first being elected to the Senedd in 2011, Gething served in a series of cabinet positions in the Welsh government, including as Health Minister during the pandemic and as Economy Minister.

He was elected as Welsh Labour leader and First Minister in March this year, succeeding Mark Drakeford and and defeating his opponent in the leadership contest, Jeremy Miles, with 51.7% of the vote. His election also saw him become the first black leader of any European country.

However, his premiership was beset by controversy and criticism over a campaign donation from a company owned by an individual previously convicted of environmental offences.

He lost a non-binding vote of no confidence in the Senedd on June 5, followed by the resignation of four ministers a month later on July 16. He announced his resignation later that day.

Voters in Wales will go to the polls to elect members of the Senedd in May 2026.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].