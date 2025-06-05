Poll: Most Labour members back full reversal of welfare and winter fuel cuts

Labour members want to see the government U-turn on welfare reforms and go further in fully reversing winter fuel cuts, exclusive polling by Survation for LabourList has revealed.

Some 59% of activists said Keir Starmer’s administration should reverse plans to reform disability-related benefits, which are due to face a vote in Parliament later this month.

It comes amid a growing backbench rebellion over the proposed welfare reforms, More than 100 Labour MPs have either publicly or privately expressed their concerns about the changes, leaving open the possibility of the government facing defeat in the Commons despite Labour’s working majority of 165.

Meanwhile 80% of members backed Keir Starmer’s recent pledge to make more pensioners eligible for winter fuel payments. Some 61% said the decision to means-test winter fuel should be scrapped altogether, suggesting support for the government’s recent rowback and desire for it to go further in restoring universal provision.

There was notable variation in views among members, however, with the highest opposition to welfare reforms in the North West (69% backed a reversal) and most support for them in Wales (only 50% against). Intriguingly, while every age group opposed reforms, the youngest (under-25) and oldest (over-65s) members were most supportive of the government and least likely to want reforms reversed.

More members (48%) also notably backed the government’s decision to reject WASPI compensation over changes to the state pension age than opposed it (42%).

‘The message from members is sharp: stay true to core Labour values’

Tom Belger, editor of LabourList, said: “The many Labour MPs who have spoken out over welfare and winter fuel cuts aren’t just speaking for constituents or their consciences – our poll proves for the first time they are speaking for most activists too. Many have been appalled by the decisions, and others alarmed by the reaction on the doorstep.

“Yet Labour members don’t always speak with one voice. It is just as notable some 30% of activists back the government’s welfare reforms, suggesting some cut-through for ministers’ argument that costs are unsustainable. While most members want winter fuel eligibility urgently widened, that doesn’t necessarily mean they all back payments for rich pensioners too – some 32% say the government’s right to cut universal payments.”

Damian Lyons Lowe, Chief Executive of Survation, said: “Labour members are clearly signalling where they want the government to shift course. Majorities back reversing key policy decisions – including reversing cuts to winter fuel payments (61%).

“There is also strong opposition to proposed disability benefit reforms, with 59% wanting them dropped. Taken together with the 80% support for the winter fuel U-turn and the frustration over May’s election results, the message from members is sharp: protect the vulnerable, invest ambitiously and stay true to core Labour values.”

The poll is the latest in a series of regular polls LabourList is publishing in partnership with leading pollsters Survation, a member of the British Polling Council and a Market Research Society Partner.

Survation surveyed 1,304 LabourList readers who also said they were Labour Party members between May 30 and June 1.

Data was weighted to the profile of party members by age, sex, region and 2020 Labour leadership vote, targets for which were derived from the British Election Study and the results of the 2020 leadership election.