Labour conference 2025: Palestine emergency motion approved by CAC

Palestine will be discussed on the floor of conference after emergency motions were approved by the Conference Arrangements Committee (CAC).
The emergency motions, which will now go to compositing at the 2025 Labour party conference in Liverpool, include debate over a full embargo on Israel over the country’s actions in Gaza.
It comes after the CAC had previously ruled out other motions on the topic of Palestine on the grounds the issue had already been dealt with.
Keir Starmer announced this month that Britain would recognise a Palestinian state after Israel failed to meet a series of conditions set out in July.
Sasha das Gupta, Momentum Co-Chair, welcomed the news that the emergency motions have been approved.
“We welcome the news that the CAC has approved these emergency motions,” das Gupta said.
“The labour movement is clear: Israel’s genocide must end and the government must do everything it can to stop it. That means a full arms embargo and sanctions.”
Despite the government’s recognition of Palestine, many Labour activists are pushing for the party to take an even more strident line against Israel.
Some members and activists are pushing for a complete cessation of arms sales to Israel and for the government to recognise the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as a genocide.
