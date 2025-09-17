Pro-leadership MP groups, ministers and PPS’ back Phillipson, analysis reveals

Bridget Phillipson’s bid to become the next deputy leader of the Labour Party has received support from the majority of ministers and parliamentary private secretaries – and many MPs in pro-leadership ‘tribes‘ of the party.

LabourList analysis of PLP nominations for the deputy leadership election reveals that more than three-quarters (77%) of current PPS’ supported Phillipson for the post, compared to just 13% for Powell.

More than half of ministers (53%) also backed Phillipson, while just 9% supported Powell, with more than a third (38%) not nominating either candidate.

This compares to the wider PLP, which saw 44% back Bridget Phillipson, 29% support Lucy Powell, 6% nominate Bell Ribeiro-Addy and more than a fifth (21%) not nominating any candidate.

Analysis of the party’s ‘tribes’ also reveals that a majority of MPs in pro-leadership groups backed Phillipson as deputy leader, including the Labour Growth Group and the Get Britain Working Group, along with almost two-thirds (61%) of MPs backed by Labour to Win at the general election.

More than half (58%) of Co-operative Party MPs also supported Phillipson’s bid, along with 53% of MPs affiliated with SERA.

However, Powell and Phillipson were locked in a dead heat among MPs affiliated with Tribune, securing 20 MP nominations each, and with members of the Living Standards Coalition – with 47 MPs backing Phillipson and 46 supporting Powell.

The findings suggest a split in the contest between MPs loyal to the party leadership supporting Phillipson and the wider membership, with an exclusive LabourList poll exposing a 17-point lead for Powell in the contest.

CLPs are meeting to nominate candidates in the contest, with a deadline of September 27. Ballots open for members on October 8, with results to be declared on October 25.

