‘Cooler Britannia: How Labour can harness Britain’s cultural revival’

Britain is currently undergoing a pop culture renaissance, echoing that of Cool Britannia under the New Labour era. By understanding the narratives emerging behind this, the Government has an opportunity to reconnect emotionally with voters.

Nostalgia has long been dominating the political mood across the country. In 2016, when the country voted marginally to leave the EU, people yearned for a time when they felt like they were in control of their lives.

This same nostalgia for an imagined “simpler time” is now dominating pop culture as well.

What Labour can learn from the past

While the use of the Union Jack during the Cool Britannia era symbolised an energy of optimism and youth within the country, its return in pop culture today ironically signifies the opposite: the decline of living standards across Britain, and – more crucially – the decline of hope.

Labour can learn from this: they must connect with people’s hearts as well as their heads. The success of Charli XCX’s ‘BRAT’ proved that British artists can still make an impact on Britain’s brand around the world.

The album led to ‘Brat Summer’ in 2024, where, after 14 years of austerity and general disillusionment with partisan politics, escapism through clubbing and a dismissal of a perfectly curated and polished image reshaped the cultural landscape.

This breakthrough in pop culture captured the mood of rejecting the neoliberal ideals of perfection and productivity which had led the way for underfunding public services and worsening inequality.

Furthermore, the revival of “Britishness” in the arts has even more distinct examples.

The roll-out and cover of Sam Fender’s ‘People Watching’ used photography by Tish Murtha to reflect the decline of community in working-class life in the North East of England.

Rachel Chinouriri’s ‘What a Devastating Turn of Events’ album cover intentionally includes many English flags to celebrate her Black British identity in spite of her experience of systemic and everyday racism. Both albums received a positive reception, demonstrating the impact of what telling the story of modern Britain post-decline can have.

Reclaiming the flag

From musicians to artists, like Corbin Shaw reworking the English flag to address our national economic decline and withering of working-class culture, and fashion stylists incorporating the Union Jack into mainstream fashion again, flags are clearly a topical subject today.

Labour should understand from Britain’s cultural revival to be authentic and relatable. By welding in a meaningful story into its narrative of why it should be the party of Government, Labour can resonate across all age groups and regions.

Starmer already seems to be getting closer to this analysis; He recognised that voters must actually “feel change” after a decade of falling living standards in his recent Labour conference speech.

The question then becomes “what change?”

Rather than simultaneously mirror and attack Reform on their own ground, Labour needs to have its own story to tell about modern Britain.

The emerging narratives behind “Britishness” in pop culture are rooted in a sentiment that there has been a breakdown of community spirit. People are angry that, since 2010, investment in community spaces has fallen. In addition, people are frustrated that economic pressures have forced them to prioritise meeting basic needs over socialising.

Reform are managing to exploit this anger into high polling – not through actual policy support but instead through protest at a system which time after time has let people down. Therefore, hoping that people feel incremental change is not enough for Labour to win support.

The recent Operation Raise the Colours campaign – where English flags filled the streets – is not an attempt at patriotism but largely a signalling of grievance. A grievance which is misunderstood by the Prime Minister being inauthentic and suggesting he loves hanging the English flag in his home.

In an effort to connect emotionally with voters, Labour’s story must be about redistributing opportunity again to the most economically vulnerable parts of the country.

This is what Labour can learn from pop culture moments born out of Britain’s decline. People have long been told by previous governments that, to progress, they just need to work hard and make sacrifices – this Labour Government can be the one to finally ensure this hard work is rewarded.

Actions not words

The Government must also look beyond economic opportunity and invest in culture and the arts. Labour can champion British artists and embrace a positive and hopeful brand for Britain. They did it before with Cool Britannia, and they can do it again.

In its first year of Government, Labour have already somewhat began shifting investment and opportunity back to neglected communities.

We’ve seen investment targeting growth in the North, the strengthening of workers’ rights, and a rebuilding of the NHS. These actions need to be told as part of a wider story which reflects the struggles of modern Britain and offers hope.

This vision of Britain isn’t outlandish; it’s a vision built on the values foundational to the Labour Party.

The words on the Prime Minister’s Labour membership card – that “by the strength of our common endeavour we achieve more than we achieve alone” – align with ensuring that everyone has access to opportunity.

Once the Government presents people a vision of Britain that they can believe in, people will then be able to turn away from Reform’s politics of anger and flags.

That vision will only be realised if Labour understands the themes outlined which are driving Britain’s cultural revival.

