Public trust Keir Starmer far more than Farage to keep NHS free – poll

Keir Starmer is far more trusted with members of the public to keep the NHS free at the point of use than Nigel Farage would be, polling shared exclusively with LabourList has revealed.

The research, carried out by The New Britain Project with polling from More in Common, found a stark difference between the two leaders in their attitude towards the health service.

It showed that voters believe the Prime Minister is far more committed to the principle of free, universal healthcare than his Reform UK counterpart.

Nearly three-quarters (70%) of respondents think Keir Starmer wants the NHS to remain free at the point of use, as opposed to 30% who think he doesn’t. More than half believe that Farage does not agree with the same principle, with only 41% of respondents thinking he supports that founding mission of the NHS.

Nigel Farage has previously voiced his backing for scrapping the current NHS model and moving towards an insurance-based healthcare model – although Reform’s official line has distanced the party from these comments.

The survey also found that 93% of the public wants the NHS to remain free, with all age demographics backing the principle with more than 90%.

But while the government can take comfort in the figures around healthcare, the data shows Labour has work to do to convince the public in many other policy fields.

A total of 86% believe Farage wants lower levels of immigration, against just 43% who think the same of Starmer. Similarly, 76% trust that the Reform UK leader wants to be tougher on crime and antisocial behaviour, while only 46% believe the same of the Prime Minister.

These figures will give ammunition to members of the Blue Labour caucus, who insist the public wants Labour to lean to the left on economic matters but to the right on social issues.

However, the data also found that Keir Stamer is closer to the public’s views on international relations with Europe and America than Farage is perceived to be.

Some 45% of those polled favoured striking a balance in the UK’s relationships with the EU and the USA, while 34% wanted to lean closer to Europe, and just 20% saw the US as a higher priority.

More than two-thirds (71%) of respondents believe Farage wants closer ties with the US than with Brussels, while the Prime Minister’s perceived stance is closer to that of those polled, with 39% thinking he wants equal ties with both Europe and America.

Anna McShane, Director of the New Britain Project, said: “At a time when voters are looking for conviction, many still aren’t sure what the Prime Minister really believes.

“While Keir Starmer’s words often align with the public mood, people aren’t yet convinced he means them. By contrast, Nigel Farage may be out of step with public opinion on some key issues, but voters are in no doubt about his convictions.

“They might disagree with him – often strongly – they don’t question that he means what he says. And in a political moment when voters are craving authenticity, that kind of clarity can count for more than getting every issue right.”

