Labour drop day one protection from unfair dismissal

The government have dropped their manifesto commitment to introduce a right to protection from unfair dismissal from day one on a job. Ministers have now said the right will now only be available to workers after six months.

Rights to sick pay and paternity leave will still be available from day one.

The government has said it has introduced the change to stop the changes being delayed in the house of Lords.

The TUC and some unions have accepted the change in order to ensure that the bill passes. However, Unite have said this will damage worker’s confidence.

Some Labour MPs have criticised the move.

Former employment rights minister Justin Madders MP has tweeted “It might be a compromise It might even be necessary to get the Bill passed asap But it most definitely is a manifesto breach.”

Andy McDonald said the move was “A complete betrayal.” and another unnamed MP questioned what the whipping situation is when it comes to voting in favour of manifesto breaches.

MORE TO COME.

